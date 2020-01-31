Fun Recipes for The Big Game

This weekend is a great time when friends and family gather together to enjoy an exciting game of football and the company of one another. It’s also a time when delicious food can be prepared and served before and throughout the game. Here are a few ideas to consider that can satisfy almost every taste bud in the room.

Nachos

There are several types of nacho dishes that you can make depending on what your guests like to eat. A simple dish would be nachos with cheese sauce, beans, and salsa on the side so that guests can put what they want on top of them. If you want to get a little more creative with your take on this classic, then you can do a layered nacho dish that includes tortilla chips, beans, tomatoes, lettuce, and any other topping you see fit. You’ll get a variety of flavors at one time instead of a plate of nachos covered with one or two toppings.

Chicken Dip

This is an item that you can prepare in numerous ways as well. One option is putting all of your ingredients in a crockpot so that they cook all day in time for the game. Cheese sauce and shredded cheese are your base ingredients. You’ll then add shredded chicken to the cheese/sauce. Some additional ingredients that you can add include hot sauce for a spicy chicken dip, small pieces of broccoli if you want to add some nutrition to the dish, or chopped peppers for a colorful dip with a kick.

Pizza

Pizza is a staple at most most football games. Instead of ordering a lot of pizzas to have delivered, everyone at your party can enjoy making their own.

Set all of the ingredients out on a table. You can use small pizza crusts, bagels, baguettes, or other types of bread as the base. Then you’ll want to have bowls of sauce, cheese, pepperoni, and a variety of other meats and vegetables for extra toppings.

Sliders

Instead of large hamburgers that could take a while to cook, you can always make sliders for your party. The sliders can be made from beef, chicken, pork, or another kind of meat that you like. After the sliders are put on the buns, everyone can get their own toppings including cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and more. Sloppy Joe sliders and chips are a fun option to consider as well.

Chicken Wings

A big game party usually isn’t complete unless it includes chicken wings. Offer boneless wings for guests who might not like chicken on a bone so that there are options for everyone. Prepare the chicken by frying or baking it before adding the sauces or seasonings as you want the ingredient you use to stick to the chicken. Buffalo sauce is a popular choice as well as BBQ or a sweeter sauce so that there is a variety of flavors.

Tacos

Another fun food to have at your party would be tacos. You can serve hard shells as well as tortillas for those who like softer foods. Large bowls of taco meat, cheese, lettuce, and other toppings can be laid out on a table so that guests can make their tacos however they want. You could also use lettuce wraps as a healthier option.

Sub Sandwiches

This is another item that is commonly found at big game day parties. Guests can get their bread and put as many toppings as they like on it for a large sandwich. This meal option is one that can get creative as some guests might want one or two toppings while others could make a large sandwich and challenge others to try to eat one that is the same size or larger. Toppings that you could offer include turkey, ham, sliced cheese, lettuce, and onions. Sandwiches can be toasted in the oven to melt the cheese and give a crunch factor to the bread as well.

Seafood Scene

If you want to prepare a meal that features items that aren’t always seen at a game day party, then seafood is an option. You can make shrimp kebabs with slices of cucumber and pineapple. Trays of shrimp prepared in various ways can be the highlight of the table with bowls of hush puppies, fried oysters, and other types of seafood that you think your guests might enjoy.

Savory Soups

Although this could take a few hours to prepare, you could offer a variety of soups for your party as well. This could be a fun and different option that goes great with the cold weather. You could also ask guests to bring a crockpot of a favorite soup to share with everyone. Examples of those that are among the most popular include chicken noodle, tomato, and different varieties of chowder. You can also make clam chowder, vegetable soup, or broccoli and cheese soup if you want to offer flavors that are a bit more enhanced. Grilled cheese sandwiches cut into football shapes can go along with the soup.