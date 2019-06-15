Foil Packet Dinners for your Next Grill Out

Warmer temperatures invite more opportunities to fire up the grill for those long-awaited outdoor grill outs. But this summer, instead of spending time scraping off grill grates and cleaning an array of pans and platters, use that time to create fun summer memories. Foil packet dinners are the perfect compact and easy clean solutions. Not to mention, they can also produce some incredibly delicious meals. Here are three of the tastiest foil packet dinners to try this summer.

Grilled Pineapple Chicken

This super simple meal contains only seven ingredients and is packed with a bold sweet and savory flavor. You can soak up the extra sauce by serving it on a bed of rice. To amplify the tropical flavor a little further, you could even make coconut rice.

Ingredients

4 boneless skinless chicken breasts

1 red pepper

1 green pepper

1 small onion

1 15 oz can of pineapple chunks

1 cup teriyaki sauce

1 cup Asian toasted sesame dressing

Method

1. Preheat your grill and tear off four large sheets of aluminum foil (about 24 in long.)

2. Prepare your ingredients by chopping up your red pepper, green pepper, and onion into about 1/2 in pieces. Use a clean knife to cut the chicken breast into approximately 1 ½ in chunks.

3. Prepare the sauce by whisking together the teriyaki sauce and sesame dressing in a bowl.

4. Evenly distribute the chicken, vegetables, and pineapple onto your sheets of foil, and sprinkle on some salt and pepper to taste. (For a little heat or extra flavor, you could also add some crushed red pepper flakes and/or minced garlic.)

5. Turn up the sides of the foil to create a pouch, and pour the sauce over the mixture. Then, seal the foil packet by pressing the edges together and folding them over.

6. Place the packets on the grill for about 10-15 minutes or until the chicken is cooked through, flipping over the packets halfway through cooking.

7. Carefully unfold the packet. (Be mindful of the hot steam!) Serve the dish on its own or over a bed of rice.

Sweet Potato Tacos

Grilled grub doesn’t only have to be reserved for meat dishes. This vegetarian/vegan-friendly taco filling is ideal for all of your plant-based friends and family or a simple meatless meal. Serve with hard or soft tortillas and whatever taco toppings you desire.

Ingredients

½ cup onion

4 medium sweet potatoes

1 ½ tsp chili powder

1/2 tsp cumin

1 tsp coriander

8 oz tomato sauce

1 jalapeno (optional)

1/3 cup water

2 cups fresh spinach

1 15 oz can of black beans

Method

1. Preheat your grill for direct heat and tear off approximately 4 large sheets of aluminum foil.

2. Prepare your vegetables by chopping the sweet potatoes and onion into ½ in pieces. Finely chop the jalapeno if you are using it. Keep the seeds if you want the filling to be extra spicy. Otherwise, remove the seeds for a milder filling.

3. On your stovetop, add the onions into a large greased 12-inch nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add in salt and pepper to taste and sweat down the onions just until they become translucent.

4. Add in the spices, jalapeno, and tomato sauce and stir them for 2-3 minutes. Then, stir in the water, spinach, and beans, and let the mixture simmer for another 4-5 minutes or until the mixture is slightly thicker.

5. Lightly grease the center of your foil sheets and distribute one of the chopped sweet potatoes per sheet. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Then evenly distribute the skillet mixture among the sheets, and tightly seal the foil.

6. Place the foil packets on your grill for 15 to 20 minutes or until the sweet potatoes are tender.

7. Carefully unfold the packet, and enjoy with tortillas and taco toppings such as fresh shredded lettuce, cheese, salsa, sour cream, cherry tomatoes, or diced avocado.

Dry Rubbed BBQ Short Ribs



With only seven ingredients and less than 15 minutes of hands-on time, this might be one of the easiest grilled rib recipes on the planet. Let your grill do the work for you while you catch up with friends and family in the backyard. This is sure to be a crowd-pleaser.

Ingredients

1 tb packed brown sugar

1 tb paprika (or smoked paprika if feeling bolder)

1 tb chili powder

1 tsp garlic powder

2 lbs bone-in beef short ribs (trimmed of fat)

Ice cubes

½ cup barbeque sauce, plus extra for serving

Method

1. Combine the sugar, spices, and salt and pepper to taste in a medium bowl. Generously rub the mixture over the short ribs and lay them out in a single layer on a platter. Cover and refrigerate for 30 minutes to an hour.

2. Preheat your grill to a medium indirect heat (around 375-400ºF) and tear off four 12×18 in sheets of aluminum foil.

3. Place a quarter of the ribs and two ice cubes in the center of each of the foil sheets. Raise the sides of the foil and seal tightly.

4. Place the packets on the grill grate over indirect heat, and cook them covered under your grill’s lid for 1 ½ to 2 hours or until tender.

5. Carefully slit open the top of the packets with a sharp knife, and open them wide enough to allow you to brush the barbeque sauce onto the ribs. Move the packets over to the direct heat and cook covered for another 5 minutes, flipping halfway through, until the ribs are brown and crispy.

6. Remove the ribs from their packets and serve with additional barbeque sauce, if desired.

Grilled Summer Salad



This bright and fresh salad would be the perfect accompaniment to the BBQ short ribs. The lime vinaigrette adds a zesty punch to your vegetables. It’s so easy and tasty that you won’t mind putting in the extra effort.

Ingredients

1 ½ cups fresh sweet corn

2 cups cherry tomatoes

1 orange bell pepper

1 jalapeno

1 15 oz can black beans, rinsed and drained

1 tb cilantro

1 lime—juiced

¼ cup olive oil

Method

1. Halve your cherry tomatoes and dice the bell pepper and jalapeno. Add them into a medium bowl and then mix in the beans, corn, and salt and pepper to taste.

2. Pour the mixture onto the center of a large sheet of lightly greased aluminum foil. Turn up the sides of the foil and tightly seal them into a packet.

3. Grill the packet over indirect heat for 20-30 minutes.

4. Meanwhile, make the lime vinaigrette by whisking together the lime juice, olive oil, and cilantro in a medium bowl. Sprinkle in some salt and pepper to taste.

5. Remove the packet from the grill, carefully open it, and toss with the lime vinaigrette.