Easy No Bake Fudge Ideas for Summer

In the summer months, it can be difficult to do a lot of baking without your oven heating up the entire house. If you still want to make something sweet this summer, then opt for some easy no-bake recipes. One of the easiest no-bake recipes is fudge. Not only do you not need to use your oven, but you can also customize your fudge to any occasion you have. There are a variety of flavor combinations so you can switch things up all summer long!

Traditional Chocolate Fudge

You can’t go wrong with traditional chocolate fudge. If you are looking for a quick no-bake fudge recipe, try this simple 3 minute fudge. The only ingredients you will need are chocolate, vanilla extract, and some sweetened condensed milk.

In order to make this fudge, you will simply melt your ingredients, mix together, and stick them in a pan to set up. Toss your fudge in the fridge to set and when it comes out you can cut into small pieces.

Chocolate Walnut Fudge

If you are a nut-lover, this chocolate walnut fudge is perfect for you. In order to make this fudge, you will need to gather your ingredients. You will need vanilla, walnuts, unsalted butter, unsweetened cocoa powder, and powdered sugar. You will use your microwave to melt your ingredients and then mix, adding in the walnuts last. Let the mixture cool in the fridge to allow it to set properly, cut, and then serve.

Mint Chocolate Chip Fudge

If you are looking for a fancier fudge recipe, try mint chocolate chip fudge.

You will need white chocolate chips, mint extract, butter, sweetened condensed milk, green food coloring, and mini chocolate chips to make this recipe. Simply mix the melted ingredients together but save the mini chocolate chips until the end and add in right before you pop the fudge into the fridge. Garnish the fudge with leftover chocolate chips.

Funfetti Fudge

If you are a fan of funfetti cake but not all the work it takes to bake and decorate, this fudge is perfect for you. You will need funfetti cake mix to get the signature flavor, powdered sugar, butter, milk, white chocolate chips, vanilla extract, and of course sprinkles. Mix and melt ingredients, then, stick these delicious fudge bites in the fridge until they are set.

Peanut Butter Fudge

Peanut butter is a classic flavor and is super easy to incorporate into fudge. For this recipe you will just need four ingredients: butter, peanut butter, vanilla extract, and confectioners’ sugar. Simply melt the peanut butter and butter together, add the vanilla extract and confectioners’ sugar and mix. Throw this mixture into a pan, toss it into the fridge and wait for it to harden.

Cotton Candy Fudge

Cotton candy fudge will be a big hit with kids. You will need four ingredients including sweetened condensed milk, white chocolate chips, cotton candy frosting flavoring, and cotton candy for topping if you wish. The cotton candy frosting flavoring is key to getting that signature flavor, so be sure not to include it.

Met the chocolate together the chocolate and condensed milk in the microwave, mixing in the cotton candy frosting flavoring and then putting your fudge into a pan to set up. Place the cotton candy on top for decoration .

Circus Animal Fudge

Were you a fan of the pink and white ones animal cookies as a kid? If you were, this circus animal fudge is perfect for you. To make this fudge you will need to chop up some animal cookies (the frosted ones of course), cream cheese, powdered sugar, white chocolate or chocolate chips, pink food coloring, and sprinkles.

Add powdered sugar to the softened cream cheese until the two are completely mixed together. Next, you will put the chocolate in the microwave until melted and then add the chocolate to the cream cheese mixture. Scoop out about a fourth of the cream cheese mixture and add pink food coloring. Set this aside for later.

Next, stir in the chopped animal cookies by hand and pour this mixture into your pan. Next, grab your pink mixture and lightly dollop it into the white mixture and swirl around. You could do multiple layers or simply have the pink on top of the white. Garnish with sprinkles and any extra animal cookies .

Fudge Making Tips

1) Regardless of the type of no-bake fudge, you are making this summer, remember to microwave your chocolate in intervals so that you do not burn it.

2) Line the pan that you are letting the fudge harden in with a parchment paper of lining. In the event that the fudge would stick to the pan, this will make it so that the fudge sticks to the lining instead and you do not have to spend hours trying to get the pan cleaned out. This also makes for easier removal so you can simply pop the fudge out of the pan, cut, and serve.

Try one of these fudge ideas this summer you will be saving time, money, and keeping your house cool with this fun summer treat.