Creative Ways to Make S’mores

S’mores is not just a treat for kids, professional bakers and cooks are elevating this simple combination to a new level. The campfire classic that involves a plain graham cracker, marshmallow, and slab of chocolate is delicious, but these delicious recipes provide a whole new world of flavor for s’mores lovers.

Mexican Chocolate S’mores

These delicious s’mores get their inspiration from Mexican hot chocolate which is a complex blend of rich cocoa and smoky spices. If you’re lucky enough to have access to the Arcoiris marshmallow cookies loved in Mexico, you can use these instead of your graham cracker. Otherwise, stick to a classic graham cracker and marshmallow combination. Be sure to use quality dark chocolate instead of a plain milk chocolate bar.

Once you have your ingredients, stack them up and melt them. Place the chocolate on a cracker or cookie, sprinkle a little cinnamon and chili powder over the chocolate, add a marshmallow if you are using it, top it off with another cracker or cookie, and melt them in a microwave or oven.

S’moreffles

Almost everyone loves s’mores and waffles. This genius idea combines the two classics to make a brand new and delicious treat that you can eat for breakfast, dessert, or even a late night snack.

Combine 2 cups of flour, 1 cup of dark brown sugar, 1 teaspoon of baking soda, ¾ teaspoon salt, 7 tablespoons of butter, ⅓ cup of honey, ¼ teaspoon of cinnamon, and 5 tablespoons of whole milk into a batter. Then, roll the dough into disks (slightly smaller than your waffle iron) and stack one graham cracker dough disk, followed by a sprinkle of chocolate chips, a handful of mini marshmallows, and another stack of graham cracker dough in your waffle iron. Let it cook for about three minutes and enjoy this ooey gooey and delicious treat.

Salted Caramel and Bacon S’mores

When adding bacon to a dessert, you get the perfect balance of salt and sweet. Use a salted caramel chocolate to add a little saltiness to the s’mores. The ingredients include graham crackers, salted caramel stuffed chocolate candies, cooked bacon, and marshmallows. Any salted caramel candy will work, but Ghirardelli is the perfect size and shape.

Grasshopper S’mores

A grasshopper cocktail is a blend of creme de cacao, creme de menthe, and cream that is making a comeback lately. If you can’t get enough of mint chocolate flavored treats, try making a s’more that contains these tasty flavors.

To amplify the chocolate factor, use chocolate graham crackers. Traditional marshmallows add a nice creaminess to the s’mores. Add mint chocolate candies to add some minty flavor to your s’mores. Roll the edge of the melted s’more in green sprinkles for the ultimate grasshopper effect.

S’more Banana Split

Incorporate the flavor of a banana split into your s’mores. Plenty of s’more hacks include suggest tossing a slice of banana onto a s’more, but this recipe takes the idea one step further. Use a knife to peel back one strip of a banana, while leaving it attached at the base, and cut out a tiny canyon in the banana. Pack this area with mini marshmallows, chocolate chips, graham cracker crumbles, some peanut butter, and a bit of Nutella. Then, pull the banana peel strip back over the hole, wrap it in aluminum foil, and cook about 10 minutes.

Fluffernutter S’mores

If your favorite sandwich as a kid was a fluffernutter, this s’more recipe is definitely for you. It creates the signature fluffernutter taste by replacing the chocolate in the s’more with peanut butter. Use standard marshmallow fluff, but a nice toasty marshmallow provides a bit more flavor. With this versatile recipe, you can either stick with a classic honey graham cracker or add a little bit of chocolate and flavor with a chocolate graham cracker.

Rice Krispies Treat S’mores

Since rice krispie treats are already made from marshmallow, the flavors blend perfectly with s’mores. You can choose to make a homemade version yourself or buy the readymade options. Once you have your rice krispie treats ready, get started on the s’mores.

To make them, microwave, stack a chocolate square and a marshmallow between two slabs of rice krispies treat. Microwave them for about 30 seconds, keeping an eye on them to prevent an explosion. All you need to do there is place a freshly toasted marshmallow between two rice krispies treats and a chocolate square.

Chocolate Covered Pretzel S’mores

This delicious recipe makes cute little bite sized treats. Switch the graham crackers on the outside to a pretzel, for some salt and crunch. To start the recipe, melt baking chocolate and dip your pretzels in the chocolate until thoroughly coated. Place the pretzels on a sheet of wax paper and let the chocolate cool until hardened. Then, toast your marshmallows and sandwich them between the chocolate covered pretzels.

Lemon Meringue S’mores

The key to this recipe is lemon curd, a type of preserve that has a rich, lemony taste. To make the s’mores, spread a coat of lemon curd on two graham cracker squares. Toast your marshmallow until nice and melty before pressing it between the two graham cracker and lemon square sides.

Chocolate S’mores Pie

This fun recipe stays true to the original flavor of s’mores while providing a less messy shape that allows you to make the s’mores in advance. All you need for this easy recipe is four ingredients. Mix together 14 ounces of milk chocolate chips and ¾ cups of heavy cream in a microwave safe bowl and microwave for a few minutes while stirring every 30 seconds. Once completely melted and smooth, pour the chocolate mixture into a premade graham cracker crust pie. Refrigerate for four hours, top with marshmallows, and place under your broiler until crispy and golden brown.