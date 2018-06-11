Best Toppings for Corn on the Cob

There is no summertime without corn on the cob! Plain corn on the cob with butter is a staple. This summertime, corn on the cob is being served with a twist, added toppings. Each topping mixture adds another layer of flavor. Here are some delicious toppings you can add to your corn on the cob this summer.

Balsamic Vinegar Corn on the Cob

After grilling and peeling back the husk, dip your corn on the cob in balsamic vinegar. This makes a great side for grilled steak. When you bite into the corn, the juices mixing together will have your taste buds flying high.

BBQ Corn on the Cob

Brush your corn on the cob with olive oil and grill. Combine 1/4 cup of BBQ sauce, 2Tb of chopped onion, 2 Tb of honey, and 1/4 Tsp of coarse salt. Baste the corn on the cob with this mixture during the last three or so minutes of grilling. Serve with grilled ribs.

Bacon & Cheese Corn on the Cob

In the south, bacon goes with everything. Spread your favorite mayonnaise on the warm corn, just enough to wet it. Then, roll the corn in grated cheddar cheese and finely chopped bacon. Pair this with a green salad and pork chops.

Honey Butter Corn on the Cob

This sweet and salty topping will bring a smile to your face. Soften one stick of butter with 1/2 tsp of kosher salt and 2Tb of honey. Spread all over the corn while it is yet hot. Serve with fried chicken and a side of cole slaw.

Bacon Wrapped Corn on the Cob

Wrap the raw corn with slices of bacon in a spiral direction. Then, brush with honey. Grill or roast the corn while turning several times to cook evenly. Don’t cook too quickly, you will burn the bacon. Serve the bacon wrapped corn on the cob with meatloaf and sweet tea.

Spicy Lime Corn on the Cob

If you love spicy things, try this spicy lime corn on the cob. Cook the corn then sprinkle it with cayenne pepper to taste. Serve with lime wedges and add salt. Squeeze the lime on it before each bite. The mixture will burst new flavors into your mouth. Add with grilled chicken and sides for a complete meal.

Cheesy Corn on the Cob

After cooking your corn on the cob, brush it with olive oil (use melted butter if preferred.) Then sprinkle the corn with grated parmesan cheese. Add salt, if wanted. This would be delicious with grilled deer steaks or sausage.

Mexican Style Corn on the Cob

Bring a Mexican flair to your corn on the cob by adding chili powder, cilantro, cotija cheese, lime juice, and a little mayonnaise. This would pair well with taco, burritos, and salsa & chips.

International Flair Corn on the Cob

Add international flair to your corn on the cob using furikake. This Japanese seasoning combines seaweed, sesame seeds, sugar, dried fish, and salt. This brings a complex and crunchy taste to your table. Serve sushi and rice with it for a well rounded meal.

Guacamole Corn on the Cob

Spread homemade guacamole over hot corn on the cob. You can top it off with freshly squeezed lime juice for a pop of flavor. This could be considered the main dish and is a good option for vegans.

Lemon Pepper Corn on the Cob

If you have catfish to grill this summer, you might try lemon pepper corn on the cob with it. Add 3Tb of lemon pepper with a softened stick of butter. Spread it all over the corn after cooking it. You can garnish it with lemon zest. You could cook the catfish and corn side by side on the grill, each getting done right about the same time. A lovely green salad would round off your meal.

Your corn on the cob will be an unexpected yummy and unique addition to the summertime meal. Be sure to purchase plenty of corn, because your guests will be coming back for seconds!