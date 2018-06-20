Best Ice Cream Soda Recipes

Ice cream sodas were invented in 1874. It includes soda water, vanilla ice cream, and flavored syrup. Ice cream sodas are making comeback, several trendy varieties of this classic drink have emerged by incorporating different fruits, ice cream flavors, and other fun ingredients. If you’re looking for sweet relief during hot summer days, give the recipes below a try.

Orange Creamsicle Soda

Citrus ice cream sodas are a cool summer treat.

Ingredients

• One can orange soda

• Two cups vanilla ice cream

• Frozen orange slice (Optional)

Directions

1) Fill a tall glass with your vanilla ice cream or soft serve.

2) Slowly pour the orange soda over the ice cream to let them combine.

3) Add a frozen orange slice for flare.

Vanilla Grape Cream Soda

Vanilla grape cream sodas are also known as grape apes and purple cows.

Ingredients:

• Twelve ounces grape soda

• One cup vanilla ice cream

Directions

1) Fill your favorite mug with the ice cream.

2) Next, pour grape soda over it to watch your ice cream turn purple.

Vanilla Ice Cream Soda

Vanilla ice cream sodas have been around since 1874. They are cool, creamy, sweet, and extremely satisfying.

Ingredients:

• One cup seltzer water

• One tablespoon vanilla syrup

• One-fourth cup milk

• One-fourth cup vanilla ice cream

Directions

1) In a frosted mug, combine your vanilla syrup and milk.

2) Mix well and op it off with ice cream and seltzer water.

Old-Fashioned Chocolate Cream Soda

Do you constantly crave chocolate, but can never satisfy your desire? This recipe is rich and sinful.

Ingredients:

• One cup milk

• Three-fourths cup chocolate syrup

• Four cups chilled seltzer water

• Eight scoops chocolate ice cream

• Whipped cream

Directions

1) Gather four sixteen-ounce chilled glasses.

2) Divide your chocolate syrup evenly between them.

3) Mix one cup seltzer water and one-fourth cup milk in each glass.

4) Make sure the liquid is stirred until a foamy top appears.

5) Top each cup with two scoops of chocolate ice cream.

Watermelon Cream Soda

Watermelons and ice cream sodas are essential summer treats.

Ingredients:

• One and a half tablespoons lime zest

• One tablespoon lime juice (Fresh or bottled)

• One-pint vanilla frozen yogurt

• Watermelon soda

• Small watermelon

Directions

1) Take a small watermelon and use a melon baller to create as many balls as you want.

2) Place them in a bowl, cover, and refrigerate.

3) Remove the vanilla frozen yogurt from the freezer and let it sit for ten minutes.

4) Once it’s softened, add frozen yogurt, lime zest, and lime juice into your food processor. Use the pulse setting until they’re combined.

5) Return the mixture to the yogurt container to freeze for fifteen minutes.

6) Add your watermelon balls to eight chilled glasses.

7) Pour watermelon soda over the melon balls. T

8) Top them off with generous scoops of lime frozen yogurt.

9) Serve to your guests with a fun straw and spoon.

Mixed Berry Prosecco Ice Cream Sodas

These classy treats create a beautifully layered fruity and light cocktail.

Ingredients:

• 14ounces strawberry sorbet

• 14 ounces lemon sorbet

• 14ounces blackberry sorbet

• 12 to 24 ounces Prosecco

Directions

1) Grab at least six eight-ounce glasses.

2) Add one scoop of each sorbet flavor in each one.

3) You can stack the scoops neatly for a beautiful display.

4) Fill the remainder of each glass with prosecco after all the sorbet is distributed.

5) Serve prosecco ice cream sodas to your party guests with a decorative straw.