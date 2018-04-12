Best Grilled Cheese Sandwich Recipes

A grilled cheese sandwich is a classic comfort food. It’s also a “go-to” snack for kids as well as adults. The classic version is easy to make.

Classic Grilled Cheese

• 1 tbs. of butter (melted in a non-stick frying pan to medium heat)

• 2 slices of bread (evenly spread with mayonnaise on the outside)

• 1-3 slices of American cheese (layered on the inside)

Once the sandwich is created, place it in the pan, and press on it lightly with a spatula for 3-5 minutes. Repeat on the other side.

Gouda and Mushrooms with Arugula

Brush sliced mushrooms with 2 tbs. of vinaigrette and bake at 350 degrees for 15 minutes.

Melt 4 tsp. of butter and add 2 tbs. chopped fresh parsley and 3 minced garlic cloves.

Brush 2-4 slices of country white bread with the butter mixture on the outside and place butter-side down in a frying pan.

Add 3-4 oz. of shredded Gouda to the top of each slice.

Add a layer of mushrooms and arugula.

Place slices together and grill.

Patty Grill

Create a thin hamburger and cook it to medium rare.

Take a hamburger bun of your choice, and place the outside of the bun as the inside.

Add the cooked hamburger, 1 slice of cheddar and 1 slice of American cheese.

Choose either mayonnaise or a spreadable butter for the bun.

Bacon, Brie, and Caramelized onions

Fry the sliced onions with 2 Tbs. of olive oil, pinch of salt, 4 tbs. brown sugar, and 2 tbs. of red wine vinegar.

Cook the bacon until crispy (use 2 to 4 slices of bread of your choice depending on many layers you want your sandwich.)

Begin with a layer of bacon, 1 slice of Brie, and a thin layer of caramelized onions and repeat for as many layers as you choose.

Spread each outer layer of bread on top and bottom with mayonnaise or spreadable butter.

Jalapeno Popper Grill

3 jalapeno peppers seeded, cut in half and baked for 10 minutes with skins removed, 6 slices of white bread, spreadable cream cheese and shredded cheddar cheese, and 3 tbs. of crumbled tortilla chips.

Spread the cream cheese on the inside of each layer of bread, top with a layer of jalapenos.

Sprinkle on a layer of cheddar and top with the tortilla chips.

Garlic Bread

Spread 2 slices of thick, white bread with spreadable butter on the outside.

Sprinkle each side with garlic powder and dried parsley.

Sprinkle 2 tbs. of fresh shredded parmesan on each side.

Layer 2 slices of any cheese of your choice on the inside.

Spinach and Ricotta

Mix together ½ c. ricotta, ½ c. shredded fresh parmesan, ½ lemon zest, ½ tsp. dried basil, and 1 tsp. oregano.

Sauté 2 cloves of crushed garlic in a frying pan with vegetable oil.

Add 2 c. of fresh spinach leaves and stir for 2-3 minutes and place in a bowl

Use 2 slices of Texas toast bread, butter one side or each then sprinkle with garlic powder.

Spread the inside with a layer each of the ricotta mixture and then the spinach.

Top with second slice.

Fontina, Basil, and Blackberry

Take 2 slices approximately 3 inches thick each of multi-grain bread.

Butter the outside of each slice, then layer the inside with 2 slices of Fontina cheese, 12 fresh, chopped basil leaves, and 12 oz. of fresh blackberries.

Waffled Grill

Use 2 pre-made frozen waffles, cut in half and used as two slices.

Combine 2 tbs. of mayonnaise with 1 tbs. of Dijon mustard.

Spread mixture on one side of prepared waffle.

Layer with 2-3 slices of bacon, ¼ c. shredded sharp cheddar, and ¼ c. Gruyere.

Top with other waffle. Melt 2 tbs. of butter in a skillet and grill.

Margherita Pizza

Take 2 slices of thick sourdough bread, spread softened butter on the outside of each, then top each slice with layers of 1 slice of mozzarella, a layer of fresh basil leaves, and a layer of thinly sliced Roma tomatoes.

Combine and grill.

Mediterranean

Sauté a ¼ tsp of minced garlic with 1 c. of fresh spinach until wilted, and then mix with 1 tsp. chopped basil.

Take 2 thick slices of multi-grain or rustic bread and layer one slice with 1 oz. of mozzarella and 1 oz. of crumbled feta cheese.

Layer the sliced Roma tomatoes, and then spinach mixture.

Top with chopped black olives and red onions.

Sprinkle it with black pepper.

Combine. Put 1 tsp. olive oil in a skillet and grill.

Donut Grill with Bacon

Take 1 maple donut, slice it in half and assemble inside out.

Add 1 slice of Muenster cheese on each side and 2-4 slices of bacon.

Combine and grill after buttering the outside with at least 1 tsp. of salted spreadable butter.

Russian Pastrami

Take 2 slices of Pumpernickel bread; spread a thin layer of Russian dressing on the inside of 1 slice.

Layer this with 1-2 slices of pastrami then 1 medium thick slice of Swiss cheese.

Combine and grill or keep open-faced and broil until you have melted cheese.

Eggs Benedict

Create a classic grilled cheese sandwich with 2 thick slices of American cheese and grill.

Cut in half.

Cook 2 poached eggs top each half with an egg.

Top with pre-made hollandaise sauce.

Pepperoni Pizza

Place 2 thick slices of sourdough bread on a plate.

Take 2 generously cut slices of American cheese and place one slice each on sourdough.

Take at least 8 slices of pepperoni and split between each slice to create a layer.

Spread 1 oz. of pizza sauce on each, then split 1-2 oz. of mozzarella between each slice.

Combine the slices and place in a skillet of 2 oz. of unsalted melted butter.