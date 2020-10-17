Best Fall Pasta Recipes

Fall is the perfect time for pasta. Pasta is easy to cook and provides an endless source of fall recipes.

Macaroni and Cheese With Butternut Squash

Enliven this classic comfort food with an autumn vegetable and lots of cheese.

Ingredients:

• 2 tablespoons of butter

• 1pound and a half of squash

• 2 tablespoons of all purpose flour

• 2 cups of whole milk

• 8 ounces of your favorite shredded cheddar cheese

• 8 ounces of macaroni

• 1/4 cup of bread crumbs

Directions:

1. Cut the squash in half and until tender under the fork or about thirty minutes.

2. Cool and mash it carefully, making sure to remove the seeds.

3. Heat butter, flour and milk until you have a sauce.

4. Add cheese and the squash.

5. Cook pasta until it is al dente.

6. Add pasta to mixture in baking pan and then top with the breadcrumbs.

7. Place in the oven until golden brown or about thirty minutes.

Orzo With Arugula and Pumpkin

Warm and spicy, orzo with arugula and pumpkin hits all the right fall notes.

Ingredients:

• 1 cup and a half of orzo

• 1 tablespoon of olive oil

• 2 cloves of minced garlic

• 3/4 a cup of pumpkin puree

• 1 1/2 of chili sauce

• 1tablespoon of Dijon mustard

• 4 ounces of Gruyere cheese

• 4 cups of arugula

• 2 tablespoons of pepita seeds

Directions:

1. Cool the orzo and reserve the cooking liquid.

2. Coat the entire pasta with olive oil.

3. Brown the garlic.

4. Mix in the pumpkin puree, chili sauce, mustard, and cook in the pasta water for about five minutes.

5. Add in the gruyere and keep cooking. Top the orzo with the mixture, arugula leaves and pepitas.

6. Let cool and serve chilled.

Carrot Ravioli With Ricotta

Carrots and ravioli are the perfect pairing this time of year. The sweet taste of carrots marries well with the equally sweet cheese.

Ingredients:

• 3 large carrots and cut into chunks

• 2 tablespoons of butter

• 1 tablespoon of minced shallots

• a tablespoon of heavy cream,

• 5 ounces of ricotta

• 1 tablespoon of heavy cream

• 6 tablespoons of Parmigiano-Reggiano

• 1 large egg yolk

Directions:

1. Bake the carrots for about thirty minutes with a drizzle of olive oil and salt and pepper. This will break down the fibers and tenderize them.

2. Cook the shallots in the butter until soft.

3. Combine shallots, carrots, heavy cream and puree entire mixture, add ricotta, Parmigiano-Reggiano, and the egg yolk.

4. Cut the dough into equal pieces and boil for three minutes. Serve warm.

Pasta With Creamy Mushrooms and Prosciutto

This filling pasta dish combines deliciously creamy mushrooms with the tang of prosciutto. It’s also a fast dish you can make all fall long.

Ingredients:

• 2 ounces of sliced prosciutto

• 1 pound of your favorite mushrooms

• 1finely chopped shallot

• 1tablespoon of thyme

• 1cup of chicken stock

• 12 ounces of your favorite pasta

• 1/3 cup of heavy cream

• 2 tablespoons of melted butter

Directions:

1. Heat the oil in a Dutch oven with the prosciutto until it’s crisp or about three to four minutes. Let it drain.

2. Cook the mushrooms, thyme and shallot in another pan. Add stock to the pan with the mushrooms.

3. Cook the pasta until is very underdone or about three minutes less than the package directions indicate.

4. Add the pasta to the pot with the mushrooms and more of the pasta cooking liquid.

5. Shred about half the prosciutto into the pot and bring to a simmer.

6. Add cream and butter until the entire mixture is completed coated.

7. Remove from heat and top with the rest of the prosciutto and thyme.

Orecchiette With Breadcrumbs and Kale

This dish of “little ears” works well with the bounty of fall kale and a topping of crisp breadcrumbs.

Ingredients:

• 1 pound of kale trimmed

• 5 tablespoons of olive oil

• 1 cup of coarsely ground breadcrumbs

• 3 cloves of chopped garlic

• 2 tablespoons of butter

• 4 anchovy fillets in oil

• 1 teaspoon of crushed red pepper flakes

• 1pound of orecchiette

• 1/4 cup of grated Parmesan cheese

Directions:

1. Cook the orecchiette according to the package directions.

2. Cook the kale in boiled water and let drain.

3. Brown the breadcrumbs in oil with a third of the chopped garlic.

4. Place on a paper lined plate and let cool along with the kale.

5. Cook anchovies with the red pepper flakes and the rest of the garlic.

6. Mash and add kale. Add pasta to the entire mixture and serve cold.

Pasta With Chorizo and Chickpeas

Chorizo brings out the nutty flavor of the chickpeas in this colorful fall dinner.

Ingredients:

• 2 finely chopped shallots

• 3/4 chorizo

• 2 teaspoons of tomato paste

• 2 teaspoons of olive oil

• 2 cups of chicken broth

• 1 can of rinsed chickpeas

• 12 ounces of your favorite dried small pasta

• 1 tablespoon of chopped parsley

• red pepper flakes

• lemon zest

• Parmesan to taste

Directions:

1. Cook the shallots with the chorizo in olive oil.

2. Add tomato paste, red pepper flakes and broth and let simmer.

3. Add chick peas until entire mixture is cooked through.

4. Cook pasta and mix with chickpea mixture.

5. Serve with the parsley, Parmesan and lemon zest.

Gnocchi With Apple Cider

Taste fall with this delicious gnocchi spiked with warm cider.

Ingredients:

• 3 pounds of potatoes

• 2 cups of apple cider

• 3/4 cup of flour

• 2 large beaten egg yolks

• 2 tablespoons of butter

• 2minced garlic cloves

• fresh sage to taste

Directions:

1. Boil the potatoes until tender or about thirty minutes.

2. Simmer and reduce apple cider for about twenty minutes in the meantime.

3. Peel potatoes and puree them in a ricer.

4. Add flour and egg yolks to the potatoes and mixing until the entire puree is firm in your hands.

5. Make the gnocchi with a spoon by cutting up each into equal pieces and using the spoon to divide it.

6. Cook in boiling water for about a minute. Remove from water and drain. Cool with garlic, sage, butter and cider mixture and serve hot.