10 Easy Sweet Potato Recipes

The sweet potato is a vegetable that is often overlooked for dishes. Other than the traditional sweet potato pies made during the holiday season, one could wonder if the sweet potato is a forgotten food. Rich in fiber and loaded with a variety of powerful vitamins, this healthy potato can be incorporated into some of the most delicious recipes.

A simple baked sweet potato.

This delightful dish is perfect alone or paired with grilled chicken or a hotdog for a really great meal. Preheat your oven to 425 degrees. Using a fork, poke small holes all over the skin of the sweet potato. Wrap it in aluminum foil and place the wrapped potato on a baking sheet. Place in the oven for 30 to 45 minutes or until fork tender. Remove it from the oven and allow it to cool. Split the top down the center and add your favorite seasonings. Salt and a dab of butter usually does the trick. If you want a more decadent delight, sprinkle with brown sugar and cinnamon and you are ready for a treat.

Roasted sweet potatoes.

After you clean the sweet potatoes, dice them to a size that is perfect for you. Place the diced sweet potatoes in a mixing bowl, drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with your favorite seasonings. If you want a sweeter dish, you can use a dash of brown sugar. For a spicy kick, a dash of cayenne pepper will do the trick. The combination of sweet and spicy can add interest to this dish. Place them evenly on a baking sheet covered in parchment paper or sprayed with a lite cooking oil. Roast the sweet potatoes in a 400 degree oven for 30 to 40 minutes or until fork tender. Garnish them with a savory herb such as rosemary or basil and you are ready to indulge.

Mashed sweet potatoes.

This dish is a sweet version of your traditional mashed potatoes. For this dish, you will start by cleaning, peeling and dicing the sweet potato. Place them in hot boiling water seasoned with one teaspoon of salt. Allow the potatoes to boil for 10 to 15 minutes or until fork tender. Drain the potato cubes and place them in a mixing bowl. Mash the potatoes to a consistency that is suitable for your dish. Season this dish with just about any seasoning you choose. Since they are already sweet, there’s no need to add additional sugar. Ingredients such as green onions, garlic and fresh sour cream would complete this dish. Garnish the dish with parsley and you’re ready to serve. As a side note, you may need to add additional salt to taste.

Stuffed sweet potatoes.

There is one way to start the dish but several ways to finish it. For example, you would follow the instructions for a regular baked sweet potato . After they are done, cut them evenly down the center. Fluff the inside of each potato half. At this point, you can begin to layer your potato half with anything you desire. If you are looking to add some extra sweetness, try pecans, honey and a dash of cinnamon. If you are looking for different flavors, you can add onions, cheese, garlic and diced bacon pieces.

Honey orange sweet potatoes.

Rinse, peel and slice the sweet potatoes into round discs about half an inch thick. Place a tablespoon of olive oil in a casserole dish and apply evenly to the dish to prevent sticking. Neatly place the sweet potatoes in a casserole dish. Evenly place mandarin oranges on top of the sweet potatoes, but do not completely cover the potatoes. Apply a drizzle of olive oil and honey, making sure all of the potatoes and oranges are covered with a drizzle of honey. Lightly sprinkle with sea salt for flavor. Place in a preheated oven of 400 degrees for 30 to 35 mins or until fork tender. Enjoy.

Sweet potato French fries.

To prepare these french fries , clean, peel and cut the sweet potatoes into long spears. Soak them in cold water for about 25 minutes to draw out any excess starches. Remove them from the water, pat them dry with a paper towel and lightly coat them with cornstarch. Spray a light coat of cooking oil on a cookie sheet and evenly place the spears on the cookie sheet. Place the spears in a preheated oven at 400° for 10 to 15 minutes or until golden brown. Flip the french fries halfway through the process and you’re done.

Sweet potato medley.

This medley would consist of sweet potato discs cut about a half an inch thick, dried cranberries, pecans and dice’s of Fiji apples. In a casserole dish, apply a tablespoon of olive oil to coat the dish. Evenly place the sweet potato discs to cover the bottom of the dish. Add the dried cranberries and the apple dices. Generously sprinkle the pecans on top of the medley and place a half of a cup of diced butter pieces evenly on top of the dish. Top it off with brown sugar and salt to taste. Place in a preheated oven at 425 degrees and let it bake for 25 to 30 minutes.Try not to enjoy this dish too much.

Sweet potato flatbread pizza.

On top of the flatbread , spread a smooth mixture of cream cheese and freshly minced garlic. Apply thinly sliced discs of sweet potatoes sparingly on top of the cream cheese mixture. Follow that with red onions and Canadian ham. Season with sea salt and black pepper and place in an oven preheated at 425 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes.

Candied yams.

Slice sweet potatoes into round discs of about 1/2 of an inch. Place the sweet potatoes in the bottom of a casserole dish completely covering the bottom. Sprinkle a generous amount of brown sugar on top of the sweet potatoes and add a half a cup of butter in diced pieces. Place in an oven for 25 to 30 minutes at 450 degrees and you’re done. This dish is bad for the diet but excellent in providing comfort.

Sweet potato pie.