Tips to Get Your Boat Ready for Spring

Spring is in the air, and that means it’s time to get your boat ready for the beautiful weather. It’s only a matter of days before you can take the boat out on the open water. First, you must get your boat ready for the spring. Here’s what you need to do to get your boat ready for the season.

Wash It

Your boat needs another good bath, whether it was in a garage, under a cover, or under a carport, your boat isn’t clean. It’s been sitting collecting dust, dirt, and grime, and it’s time to make her pretty for the spring. Wash her, clean her out, and wax her before your first use. Not only is it good for her to have that kind of cleanliness, it’s going to feel that much better the first time you take her out if she’s good and clean.

When you are washing your boat, only use marine-approved cleaners. The same products you use to wash your car aren’t going to do well on the boat. The boat is made of different material, and it’s made to be in the water. Your car is not, so be sure the materials you’re using to clean your boat are marine- approved and don’t use them on anything else.

Clear the Bilge

Even if you cleaned the bilge before you put it away for the winter, it needs to be cleaned again. If it’s been exposed to any elements, it might have melted snow or even rainwater in it. Clean it out before you use it to prevent any problems or malfunctions.

Call for Service

Now is the time of year to get your boat professionally serviced. Just like your car, your boat can develop small problems over time. Regular maintenance and check-ups make it easy to find and diagnose problems.

Review Your Registration

Registration must be up-to-date and affixed to your boat. Most people are good about this, but sometimes it’s easy to forget to change the registration. Check it to make sure.

Prep for a Safety Check

Check all the safety features including life vests to ensure they are not damaged and in need of replacement. In addition to checking life vests to ensure they are not damaged, you must see if they are the correct sizes. Check your lights, emergency kit on board, flares, and everything you’re required to have when you’re boating. Be sure you have a fire extinguisher that’s in working order, batteries for a radio, and an emergency kit.

Check the Trailer

Check the straps and the chains on the trailer to make sure it’s running properly. Take it for a quick drive around the neighborhood to see if it is rides smoothly or if there are any problems you must address before loading up the boat.

Boating season is approaching, which means you must be ready. Owning a boat takes a lot of work and dedication, but it’s also fun. Remember, to rinse the salt water off your boat after it’s been used. Clean your boat out regularly by removing trash and debris. This will keep your boat well maintained for the upcoming season.