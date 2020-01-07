Must Have Gadgets for 2020

With the new year you can always expect new tech gadgets. Here, we have compiled a list of some must-have gadgets to help you easily find something for every tech lover in your family.

Zendure Portable Charger

The Supertank USB-C is perfect for charging multiple devices at once, and it is also capable of charging USB-A devices as well. It comes equipped with an LCD screen that shows you charging levels, and it will not shut off simply because there is little charge left in the charger. This portable charger has a 100W output, and it is powerful enough to charge a 15 inch MacBook. This is not a cheap portable charger, therefore, you will easily get 8 hours of added battery life for all of your compatible devices.

Tile Pro

If you find that you are constantly misplacing your keys or phone, then you may want to consider investing into Tile Pro. There is also Tile Slim which helps you find your wallet if you ever lose it. You may not use this device often, however, it certainly comes in handy when you are in a moment of crisis and frantically searching for your belongings.

Apple Watch Series 5

Apple has created an upgraded version of their smart watches. The Apple Watch Series 5 is designed to look less like a gadget, and more like a nice watch. The speaker has been improved, and it is 50% louder than previous versions you may be familiar with. You can answer and/or make calls from this watch, keep up with your fitness activity, text and email, and it is completely waterproof. There are many different colors to choose from, and it is ideal for both men and women.

The Courant Catch 2

If you are always replacing charging cables, then it may be time to invest into The Courant Catch 2. This wireless charger will allow you to easily place your items on the charger and go about your day while your devices charge. You no longer need to worry about everyone bringing their charging cable along, and you will enjoy the fact that it is always ready to quickly charge your devices when needed.

Apple AirPods Pro

If you find that your workout is often interrupted by wires from your ear buds, then the AirPods Pro are exactly what you are looking for. They are wireless and come with their own charging station. They also offer a noise cancellation experience, therefore, you will get quality sound every time you use them. You will enjoy the silicone ear pieces that help them stay in your ears, they are water resistant, and they hold a charge longer than any other ear bud on the market. You also have the option to charge them on a wireless charging station, which helps ensure that your AirPods are always ready for use.

Pix Backpack

More than likely there is a child in your family that loves to have something unique. The Pix Digital Backpack will allow just that. It is customizable and comes in different color options. It is completely waterproof, and it has an LED screen that allows your child to incorporate customizable designs. This will allow your child to feel like they are carrying a brand new backpack every day, and they will enjoy the chance to create unique designs that they can display on their backs while walking to and from class.

Rechargeable Batteries

If you find that you are constantly throwing away and replacing batteries, then it is time to invest into rechargeable batteries. You can easily find these online, and they are offered in AA and AAA sizes. They are durable, easily charged, and help eliminate waste.

Zepp 3D Golf Analyzer

Zepp 3D Golf Analyzer will help any golfer improve their swing within minutes. This analyzer measure aspects such as swing tempo, speed, and more. It compiles results quickly and offers guidance for any golfer to make adjustments to have a perfect swing in no time at all.

Magic Hands Massage

The Magic Hands massager is perfect for anyone who enjoys massages. This versatile massager works on more than just your neck, and it is known to offer a luxurious massage in the comfort of your own home or office. If you have been dealing with high amounts of stress, then this is exactly what you need to release some tension.

LARQ

The LARQ is a new revolutionary water bottle that not only cleans the water inside, but it cleans itself as well. Anyone who is familiar with water bottles can understand that this bottle is worth the investment. The use of a UV-C LED light helps to ensure that you no longer need to throw away bottles because they are moldy due to inappropriate cleaning. This new technology will also help ensure that you have clean drinking water every time you open your water bottle. It comes in a variety of colors, therefore, the entire family can easily tell which bottle belongs to them.

If you have been searching for unique gifts or simply enjoy the latest tech gadgets, then any of these items will certainly catch your eye. With so many gadgets to choose from, the hardest part will be deciding which one to invest into first.