Fall Fun on Long Island

As the leaves begin to change colors and a crisp breeze fills the air, Long Island transforms into a fall wonderland. From pumpkin picking to scenic drives, Long Island offers a plethora of activities to celebrate the beauty of autumn.

Here are some of the most exciting fall activities on Long Island that you and your family can enjoy. Whether you’re a local resident or visiting from out of town, there’s something for everyone to savor during this picturesque season.

Pumpkin Picking:

No fall season is complete without a visit to one of Long Island’s charming pumpkin patches. Grab a wagon, explore the pumpkin fields, and find the perfect pumpkin to carve into a spooky masterpiece or use for delicious homemade pumpkin pies.

Some popular pumpkin picking destinations on Long Island include F&W Schmitt’s Family Farm in Melville and Stakey’s Pumpkin Farm in Aquebogue.

Apple Orchards:

Long Island boasts several apple orchards where you can indulge in the classic autumn tradition of apple picking. Spend a day strolling through the orchards, plucking ripe apples straight from the trees. Enjoy the fresh air and beautiful scenery while stocking up on apples for pies, cider, and snacking.

Harbes Family Farm in Mattituck and Lewin Farms in Wading River are excellent choices for apple-picking adventures.

Fall Foliage Tours:

Take advantage of Long Island’s picturesque landscapes by embarking on a fall foliage tour. Whether you prefer a scenic drive along Route 25A or a leisurely stroll through one of the many parks, you’ll be treated to a breathtaking display of autumn colors. The Morton National Wildlife Refuge in Sag Harbor and Planting Fields Arboretum State Historic Park in Oyster Bay are great places to witness the beauty of the changing leaves.

Corn Mazes and Hayrides:

For those seeking a touch of adventure, Long Island offers a variety of corn mazes and hayrides that are perfect for families and friends. Navigate your way through intricate corn mazes, or hop aboard a hayride and enjoy the sights and sounds of the season.

Elwood Pumpkin Farm in Huntington and Hank’s Pumpkintown in Water Mill are known for their entertaining mazes and hayrides.

Fall Festivals:

Long Island hosts numerous fall festivals that are not to be missed. These events feature live music, delicious seasonal food, craft vendors, and family-friendly activities.

The Long Island Fair in Old Bethpage and the Montauk Seafood Festival are just a couple of the many festivals that celebrate autumn’s bounty.

Fall on Long Island offers a multitude of activities that capture the essence of the season. Whether you’re looking to embrace the harvest season with pumpkin picking and apple orchard adventures or simply want to enjoy the stunning fall foliage, Long Island has something for everyone.

So, grab your sweater, your family, and your sense of adventure, and make the most of this beautiful time of year on Long Island. Don’t forget to capture the memories and savor every moment of this enchanting season!

*some of this content was generated using chatgtp. content gathered 10/10/23