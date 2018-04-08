Hairstyles Trending for Spring 2018

Spring is the perfect opportunity for you to bloom, with a new hairstyle of course! From quirky bangs to a high pony to playful ombre, here are some of the hairstyles that are trending spring of 2018.

Bangs

Bangs are a cool and quick way to upgrade any style. For a classic look, go for a straight and full blunt cut. For something edgier, go for shorter, choppy bangs that will give you that carefree, just-rolled-out-of-bed look. For something retro, go for long, side-swept bangs that will make you look elegant and chic.

The Pixie Cut

Bring the spotlight to your face with a textured pixie cut. With a bit of length on top, this short but full look can bring the drama. Waves or curls can make a pixie a bit more quirky and playful, whereas straight hair can make this look sleek and chic.

The Bob

Bobs are back this spring and are here to stay. But with a variety of lengths and cuts, you can personalize your bob to suit any style. When you think of bobs, you typically think of the classic, chin-grazing bob. This sharp and stylish look can be paired with a short, choppy bang to give it that extra wow factor. If you’re feeling a little retro, an angular, asymmetrical bob will make you stand out from the crowd. When it comes to a bob cut, the part makes all the difference. You can go for the classic side part or more modern center part if you’re feeling adventurous.

The High Pony

For a look that’s youthful and easy to style, try a high pony. This cool updo can be paired with casual favorites like a t-shirt, color block windbreaker, and jeans but it can also make a little black dress and heels pop.

The Buzz Cut

Turn your confidence level up with a buzz cut. This edgy look can add flair to your look and wow your friends. Try a caramel or blonde paired with light, natural makeup for a whimsical style suited for spring or go dark brown or black for full rebel glam paired with a chic cat-eye and mascara.

Long and Wavy

Embrace the natural bends, waves, and coils that your hair has to offer with a long and wavy look. This look is easy on the health of your hair and can also be quickly styled before you’re out the door and ready to shine.

Ombre

Ombre coloring is still making waves in 2018. For a natural and casual look, go from a rich, medium brown down the length of your hair to a lighter blonde. If you’re feeling brave enough to rock some color, go bold with deep sea greens and pastel pinks or go for a chic black to gray that will look stunning and almost metallic. The cool thing about ombre is that you can tailor it to suit your own personal style, whether that style is classic, flamboyant, edgy, or natural.

Don’t Forget to Accessorize

Fun and exciting hair accessories aren’t going out of style anytime soon. With all of the flowers blooming outside, why not use that as inspiration for your hair? Both real and fake flowers are in this spring from chic gold and silver metallic clips to the nature-inspired flower crowns. Pair a patterned scarf with sunglasses for a laid-back, natural look.

Blonde

It looks like blondes will be having fun this spring because platinum blonde is in. Platinum blonde can give you a head-turning new look. Whether you’re going for a long and wavy style, an edgy blonde buzz cut, or a blonde textured bob, you’ll be shining like a star.

Braids

For a look that’s effortlessly cool, try a braided hairstyle. Try a long braid down the back for a classic look. For something more playful, accessorize a braided updo with flowers. For a look with a bit more edge, try a cool fishtail braid paired with dark eye makeup. This look is easy on the maintenance but big on the glam.

This spring is all about fresh, exciting looks for your hair. Stand out from the crowd and give one of these cool styles a try