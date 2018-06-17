Fun Things to do With Dad on Father’s Day

Dad’s special day is coming up soon. Instead of buying him another tie or a new wallet, maybe you spend some time with him doing something special. There are plenty of ways to spend a fun day with your dad for Father’s Day. Here are some suggestions that will help to make the day special.

Family Picnic

A picnic or barbecue is a wonderful way to gather all of the loved ones together to celebrate your dad and all he means to your family. Consider renting out covered picnic shelters at your local park for the family gathering. The children can play on the swings while adults sit and talk, reminiscing about funny times or activities they have shared. An economical way to have a barbecue or picnic is to ask everyone in the family to bring a dish. That way, no one person is responsible for the whole meal. Be sure to bring frisbees, a volleyball and photo albums so that everyone can play and laugh together.

Fishing

How many times did Dad take you fishing when you were young? Chances are you went a lot. Dad would bait the hook and untangle your line, watch you to make sure you didn’t fall in the water, and still claim that he had fun. Now, it’s your turn. Take your father fishing. Whether you take out the boat or just sit on the shores and cast in, fishing is relaxing and easy. A few worms and a couple of fishing poles are the basic needs. Take a couple of chairs, too. After you sink your worm, sit and talk, catching up on life, while you wait for a bite. The great part of fishing is that even if you don’t catch anything, you still enjoyed your time together. That’s what Father’s Day is all about.

Camping

If your dad loves being outdoors, consider an overnight camping trip for Father’s Day. Pack a cooler with hot dogs, marshmallows and cold drinks. Set up a tent and a couple of chairs. Build your fire and roast the hot dogs as you enjoy the sounds of loons on the lake or whippoorwills in the forest. Talk under the stars about the things your dad taught you or sweet memories. Roll out your sleeping bags and hope that Dad doesn’t snore.

Breweries

Adult children can choose to spend some quality time with Dad at the local breweries. Tasting different beers made by local artisans, talking about the game on the TV, and noshing on some pretzels is a laid-back, easy way to spend Father’s Day together.

Take a Hike

Hiking can be done an urban, rural or wooded settings. Grab some comfortable shoes and a water bottle and join Dad on one of his favorite trails. Explore scenic vistas overlooking lakes or skylines. Getting some exercise is an added bonus to spending time with your father.

History

Nearly every city has a historical site or two. Go visit war monuments, historic battlefields, train or car museums or even restored villages for live re-enactments. Some historic sites have plaques, movies or even guides to tell you about the place and its significance. If you are lucky, you can find a war re-enactment or see a pioneer village where soaps, candles and wooden toys are made.

Antique Cars

Father’s Day Weekend is a perfect time to visit a local car show. Let Dad relive his glory days as you walk through rows of hot-rods, muscle cars and sleek sports cars. Your dad can give you insight on the different cars that were popular when he was younger.

Cooking Classes

Whether your dad is a pasta perfectionist or a grill master, a cooking class can be a fun way to spend a day together. Sign up for a class to learn a specific cooking type (Italian or sushi) or just learn the basics of making puff pastries. When the class is completed you and dad can showcase your new talents with the family.

Gamers

Does your dad love gaming, virtual reality and anything new and techie? Grab your headphones and virtual reality goggles and play via computer with your dad. You can get in on the action, create game plans together or compete against each other. This idea is fantastic for kids whose dads live in different cities or states. Long-distance gaming will make you feel closer and more connected. You can even continue the idea throughout the year.

Waterparks

Sometimes dad acts like a kid at heart. Splashing with the kids or zipping down a water slide can be a cool way to spend the day. Grab your bathing suit and some sunscreen and head off to the local water park for a day of water cannons, raft rides, and races down the chutes and into the pool below.

Volunteer

Is your father passionate about feeding the homeless or helping abandoned animals? Spend the day volunteering with your dad. Serve up meals at the local soup kitchen or walk the dogs at the animal shelter. Deliver meals to the home-bound seniors or organize supplies for the local halfway house. Not only will you be spending quality time with your dad, you will also be helping your community.

Father’s Day is all about your father. There is no better gift you can give him than the gift of your time. Your day does not have to be extravagant or expensive to be fun. Just use these ideas for a great Father’s Day with Dad.