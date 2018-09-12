Best Flowers to Plant in Your Fall Garden

While spring and summer are the prime time for growing flowers, a fall bloom can be just as beautiful. If you’re not an expert on what types of flowers to plant when the weather starts to get cool, discover some fall flower varieties below.

BLACK-EYED SUSANS (RUDBECKIA)

A classic flower that looks at home in any garden. These dainty yellow flowers are part of the sunflower family and happily bloom well into the fall. These perennials thrive in full to partial sunlight.

ASTERS

These striking perennials are favored by whimsical wildlife, so be sure to plant a few for the bees and butterflies. Depending on the type, you can find these flowers in shades of purple, blue, pink and white. Well-draining soil and direct sunlight are a must for the flowers.

TOAD LILLIES (TRICYRTIS)

If you have an especially shady patch of garden, these orchid-like blooms should be your top choice. Though they appear delicate, these hardy perennials produce blooms well into the fall. Moist, well-draining soil and shade are required to grow these dazzling flowers.

MUMS (CHRYSANTHEMUM)

With a wide range of seasonal colors, these fall flowers are an understandably popular choice. They are especially great for adding a splash of color to porches and entryways. You can also spice things up by pairing your mums with ornamental corn or pumpkins. Water mums frequently for optimal results.

PANSIES

Though they are annuals, pansies thrive in the cooler climates brought on by spring and fall. Some varieties, like the ‘Icicle’ and ‘Snow Angel’, are strong enough to survive winter temperatures. Pansies are also a great option for container gardens.

GOLDENROD (SOLIDAGO)

These bright yellow perennials make for an excellent addition to late summer gardens. Their cone-shaped blooms are known for provoking allergies, but goldenrod pollen does not.

BALLOON FLOWER (CHINESE BELLFLOWER)

These stately blue bloomers add a touch of class to any fall garden. True to their name, the balloon flower starts as a puffy bud and soon burst onto the scene, revealing a bell-shaped flower.

SWEET ALYSSUM

These flowers more than earn their name as a delightfully fragrant plant. With a uniquely lush texture, the sweet alyssum appears soft and welcoming. You can find this flower in shades of pink, purple and white.

CELOSIA

These distinctly shaped flowers come in a variety of traditional fall colors. Full sunlight provides the optimum conditions for these annuals.

BEAUTYBERRY

Shake things up with fast-growing shrubs. The beautyberry treats its cultivators to dainty blooms every spring. But this plant makes the list because of the bright purple berries it will hold onto until winter.

HELENIUM

Don’t let their nickname, “sneezeweed,” fool you. These tall flowers won’t make you sneeze, but they’ll definitely brighten your day. Add some height to your fall garden with these yellow, orange and red blooms.

SEDUM

Know for producing thick leaves with a waxy texture, the “stonecrop” marks a clear departure from your average fall flower. The plant’s rich, pink color attracts lots of butterflies and loads of compliments.

HEATHER

Heathers white, pink and purple flowers will make it feel like its still summertime. Fans of the traditional fall foliage can also find heathers in red and rust colors.

RUSSIAN SAGE

If you’re gardening in dry conditions, this hearty sage could be just what you’re looking for. The small purple flowers and silver-green foliage make a graceful addition to any garden.

SUMAC

Last but not least, sumacs can help your garden reach new heights. Sumac shrubs can grow up to 30 feet tall. Enjoy its beautiful crimson-colored, cone-shaped flowers.

Tips and Tricks to Keep Your Blooms Bountiful

Deadheading

Deadheading s is an essential task for gardeners, especially when the weather starts to turn. Though this process may feel a tad tedious to some, deadheading will reward you with a welcome array of fresh blooms. To deadhead, simply pinch or cut the flower stem just below the spent flower.

Bargain-Hunting

The end of summer is a great time to scour your local nurseries for severely-discounted flowers. As a savvy gardener, swoop in to snag some of the fall flower varieties at a great price.

Maintaining Fertility

Bloom production relies heavily on receiving the right combination of nutrients. For annuals, opt for a time released fertilizer when first planting. Supplement with liquid “bloom food” once in a while to keep the foliage in top shape. Perennials and shrubs are less picky, but they still need a little love. Give them general purpose plant food after deadheading.

Water Accordingly

Your flowers need plenty of water throughout the year. Fall gardeners should monitor the natural precipitation levels to maintain an even watering schedule.