Ways to Celebrate Veterans Day & Honor the Military

The first celebration to honor veterans, originally called Armistice Day, was held one year after the official end of World War I. The name of this holiday designed to honor all United States veterans was changed by President Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1954. From 1971 until 1975, the holiday was held on the fourth Monday of October, but President Gerald Ford returned the date to November 11 in 1975. Here are some ways that you may want to honor the military on Veterans Day.

Help Decorate a Cemetery

There are many veterans buried in the approximately 10,500 cemeteries in the United States. Some of those veterans no longer have family members living in the area where they are buried. Therefore, you may want to claim a grave and decorate it. Many cemeteries put out flags on veterans graves for Veterans Day.

Attend a Parade

Many communities host parades on Veterans Day. More than 25,000 people usually participate in the NYC Veterans Day Parade that is billed as the largest in the nation but there large-scale parades across the country. If you your community does not have one, then you may want to talk to your local chamber or city council about organizing one.

Make a Donation

One of the easiest ways to honor veterans is to make a donation to a veterans organization. While you may have a great local vet organization that would be blessed to receive your money. Select a charity where the majority of money goes directly to helping veterans.

Help a Vet Stay in His Home

Many vets are forced from their home each year because they cannot afford the maintenance. Veterans are often quite proud and hate to ask for help. Contact a local veterans group to see if they know someone who needs some help. Sometimes, the project is quite simple while other times, special skills may be required

Visit a Nursing Home

There are more than 156 veterans nursing homes across the United States. Many vets would enjoy a visit on Veterans Day. Consider adopting a vet and visiting with him/her throughout the year. The Veterans Administration also gives people the opportunity to become a foster caregiver, allowing veterans to live in your home.

There are many different ways that you can honor veterans on Veterans Day. Pick a project and get ready to honor the people who risked their lives to give you freedom.