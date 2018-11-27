Holiday Housekeeping Tips to Prepare for Guests

The holidays are quickly approaching, and it’s time to start planning family events, parties, and all the things that make the holidays enjoyable this time of year. The holidays can become stressful if you don’t get a head start on all you need to do, which is why your holiday cleaning checklist is the most important list you’ll make all year aside from the one you’re compiling for Santa. You will want to do all you can to make sure your house or apartment is presentable for picky in laws who might criticize you if your cleanliness isn’t up to their standards. Follow the tips below to ensure your home is ready for the holiday season.

Deep Clean the Living Room

Mop the floors or have the carpet cleaned by a professional steam cleaner. Once that’s done, dust your shelves, clean up your knick knacks and wash your decorative pillows and rugs (you don’t want anyone conducting a sneaky dust test with their fingertip.) Lift the couch cushions and vacuum under them. Move the seating and vacuum below.

Clean the Kitchen

Start cleaning the kitchen ahead of time because there are so many last minute details to consider. Make sure to sweep/vacuum and mop the kitchen floor. Wipe down the kitchen counters, clean the oven, the stove and inside the fridge.

Clean your serving trays, silverware, and drinking glasses. If these items go unused for a period of time, they tend to become dusty and that’s not how you want to make an impression when you have holiday guests. Clean out the pantry and get rid of outdated items in order to make room for the items you need for your gathering.

Don’t Forget the Dining Room and Bar

Even if you live in a home you keep clean all the time, you must remember to add furniture to your list. When was the last time you made it a point to clean the bar stools in the kitchen? Did you think to clean the dining room table chairs? These are things that the kids might put their dirty feet on and touch with their filthy fingers. Add cleaning the furniture to your list of things to do so you don’t forget.

Deep Clean Your Bathrooms

Clean your shower curtains, wash glass doors, clean the windows and wash the rugs and towels. Then you want to focus on cleaning the sink, the toilet, the tubs, and the showers. It’s always nice to leave a bouquet of fresh flowers or even a lovely candle in the bathrooms to keep it smelling lovely. Clean out your drawers and cabinets and add a few additional rolls of toilet paper for your guests’ comfort and convenience.

De-Clutter the Bedrooms

If you have kids, this is the most important thing you’ll clean all year. The gifts they’ll get this year are going to need a place to go once they’re unwrapped and assembled, and it’s important you have space in bedrooms and even the playroom. Make it a point to get the kids together one day before the holidays to clean their rooms.

Clean the Guest Rooms

Do you use the closet and dresser in your guest bedroom as backup storage for your stuff? Temporarily locate some of your clothes before guests arrive. Make sure the bed has clean sheets, a blanket or comforter. Take the pillows off the bed and place in the dryer for five minutes to fluff and de-dust them. Mop the floor or the vacuum the carpet in the bedroom. Dust your surfaces (dresser, desk, blinds, fan blades, blinds, etc.)

Don’t Forget the Exterior

Your home is a beautiful representation of who you are. Take some time before guests arrive to focus on cleaning the exterior of your home including the porch, deck, driveway, and even your garage. You can pressure wash, wipe down your windows, and spend some time focusing on what needs your attention outside.

Your home should shine for the holidays and it can when you spend some time focusing on all you need to do. You can get everything you need to help you clean the house by making a list, preparing, and setting aside the time that you need to get the job done. If you don’t want to bother with the time and energy it takes to clean your home yourself, you can always hire a professional to clean your home for the holidays. Your guests will certainly notice how wonderful your home looks this holiday season.