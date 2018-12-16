Festive & Flirty Holiday Dresses

Holiday season is in full swing and it’s time to get dressed up for the occasion. Whether you’re spending time with family or going to a holiday bash, you’ll want to look your best and stay in trend for the season. Check out our guide to fabulous holiday dresses you’ll want to wear every year.

Velvet

Long-sleeve dresses can be found in many colors. The most popular for the holiday season is a dark green or crimson Christmas colors. Choose a knee-length dress with soft velour or velvet for a comfy and chic look.

Turtleneck

If you want to stand out, try a curve-hugging stretch dresses that reaches mid-length. Metallic silver and gold are always celebratory and can be worn at a party during the chiller months.

Crystal Embellished

Look luxurious in a dress with illusion sleeves and crystallized accents. You don’t need to go for the most expensive of dresses; rhinestones shine just as bright as crystals. Pick a black dress with shimmering facets to light up the room.

Puffy Shoulders

Rock a Victorian look with a classical dress with puff sleeves and high necklines. This looks fantastic on slimmer figures with a draping mid-length skirt.

Cut-Outs

If you want to show some skin, try cutout designs with cutaway panes on the sides and back. A satin cut-out dress will enhance your figure and make you look like a supermodel.

Mini with Bows

If you’re heading to a holiday party with friends, choose a strapless dress with a sweetheart neckline to compliment your favorite accessories. A large bow accent in the middle will contrast the sleek form and give you a voluptuous hourglass figure.

Wrap

Wrap dresses can flatter most figures with a cinched middle and billowing long sleeves. Choose light-weight fabric and a standout color with a plunging neckline. Pair with a camisole and leggings for a complete look.

Tuxedo

When you want to go from work to play, a tuxedo dress is the way to go. These blazer and skirt combos are effortlessly chic and you’ll always be ready for a black tie event.

Try these top holiday dresses on for size and celebrate with your friends and family. No matter your style, find a festive dress for the season that will stand out and makes you feel like a princess.