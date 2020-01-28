Celebrating National Fun at Work Day

The start of a new year generates peak positive energy among people, so why should the workplace be any different? January is a month of new beginnings, celebrations and cultivating an overall positive mindset for the future. For this reason, January 28th is National Fun at Work Day.

The Importance of Having Fun at Work

According to the American Institute of Stress, AIS, 83 percent of US workers suffer from work-related stress. Furthermore, only 43 percent of these US employees think their employers care about their work-life balance. Enjoying a day dedicated to employees having fun at work helps combat this stress, increases productivity, inspires creativity, decreases downtime and fosters loyalty.

6 Ideas to Celebrate National Fun at Work Day

Plan a Potluck

Whether you have a small business or a bigger company, potlucks are always a safe bet as this is an activity loved by most. You can choose a specific theme like asking employees to bring a traditional dish of their culture, choose to host a healthy potluck where employees are only allowed to bring healthy snacks or go for a tastier barbeque theme.

The possibilities here are endless. The best part is, if someone doesn’t know how to cook, he/she can always stop by the store and grab something small. The idea is to have an activity that all employees will enjoy while interacting with one another.

Create a Fun Challenge

Challenges can be fun and exciting, and challenging your coworkers can be even more so because it’s not something you get to do every day. Some ideas include sticking to the foodie theme and hosting a cook-off challenge.

On the other hand, you can think outside the box and create your own activity. Challenge your employees to find hidden clues around the office or have them decorate their work space in a unique way, then have everyone vote for their favorite decor.

Set Up Outdoor Activities

Take the challenges outdoors! According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the average American spends 93% of their life indoors. So much time inside can slowly affect employees’ ability to focus, and their levels of positivity in the workplace. Having Fun at Work Day is a great time to invite employees for some outdoor fun (if the weather permits).

You can have each department participate as a team and create a fun obstacle course they will have to get through together. This will not only help each individual department grow closer, but it is also a great way for the entire office to socialize with one another.

More often than not, employees tend to only interact with others who they have to work with directly. This is especially true for mid-and-large-sized companies. Hosting activities where the entire office is involved is a great way to bring the entire office together.

Dress for Comfort (or for Fun)

There’s something about coming to work in comfortable clothes that just makes the day feel more bearable and even go by faster. In honor of National Fun at Work Day, you can have employees dress in their favorite (yet still work appropriate) casual attire or even go for a more entertaining look and encourage employees to dress in their favorite themed costume.

Of course, you can’t forget about the option of turning this day into a challenge. Have each department be a team and dress up in a specific theme. The best-dressed department wins.

Host a Trivia Classic

Everyone loves a good game of Trivia. There’s something about answering questions as a team that brings people together. Choose pop-culture questions, history facts and even include some company-related trivia. Then, choose a host and let the games begin.

This is a great mid-day ice breaker that is guaranteed to help employees release stress and relax at work.

Give Back as a Team

National Fun at Work Day can also be a great day to unite employees for a better cause. You can give employees the opportunity to work with local organizations or charities that are close to their hearts. Whether that means volunteering at a soup kitchen, collection donations, visiting a children’s hospital or any other way to give back, this is an idea that will have a long-lasting impact in every employees’ heart – and might even become an annual activity for some.

There’s no rule that says, National Fun at Work Day needs to be filled with crazy activities. It’s about creating a new environment where employees can interact with one another without talking about work. It’s a day dedicated to releasing day-to-day stress that builds in any type of work environment and showing employees that you care about them and their well-being.

January marks the start of a new year, new resolutions and a new mindset. Embrace this positive energy in the workplace and see how this helps improve productivity and the overall environment in the office.