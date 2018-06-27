Ways to Stay Safe this Summer

Now that the summer months are upon us, it’s time to have as much fun as possible, but, we need to stay safe while doing it. With changes in the weather come risks of sun damage, allergies, and much more. Follow the tip below for a safe and satisfying summer.

Practice Sun Safety

Even when the sun doesn’t seem to be particularly strong, apply sunscreen before going outdoors. It needs to be reapplied throughout the day, especially after strenuous activity, excessive sweating, or swimming. It is best to choose a sunscreen that is SPF 30 or higher to provide the best protection against harmful UVA and UVB rays. Choose a water-resistant type for the best possible protection.

Wear hats to shield your face from the sun. Also, protect your eyes with sunglasses and long sleeved shirt whenever possible. Take frequent breaks from the sun, seeking shade every so often. Remember between the hours of 10 am and 3 pm is when the sun is at its strongest, if possible, don’t be outdoors during this time.

Protect Yourself From Bites

Summer is the season for bug bites, especially ticks, mosquitoes, and bees. Be proactive by using an insect repellent when you are outdoors. Avoid using scented products during the summer, such as perfume, scented deodorants, and hairspray, these tend to attract insects. Citronella candles are great for keeping insects at bay during outdoor events. Protect yourself by covering up as much as possible when spending time outdoors.

In the event that you do get an insect bite, it is essential to have a plan of action. Natural remedies such as tea tree oil and apple cider vinegar are great for relieving the redness and itching that often comes along with bug bites.

Stay Safe in the Water

Pool time is a favorite pastime during the summer. Pools and the surrounding area can be potentially dangerous, it is possible to slip, fall, and get injured. Never let children go into the pool unsupervised. Besides having a fence around the pool, install a pool alarm, which will alert you whenever someone enters the water.

Reduce the risk of infection by keeping the pool water clean at all times, and make sure it is treated and filtered properly. Set rules for the pool area including no running, no diving, have long hair tied up to prevent it from being caught in filters, and never swim alone.

Keep Yourself Hydrated

When the temperature rises, we tend to sweat more, even when engaging in activities such as swimming. During the summer, we are also spending more time enjoying activities like sports, causing us to sweat more as a result. Always make sure to drink enough water each day to keep yourself safe and hydrated.

Avoid sugary drinks such as soda and fruit juice, as these will not provide proper hydration. A good rule of thumb is to take your weight, divide it in half, and drink that number of ounces of water per day. If you feel dizzy or faint, stop what you are doing, find a cool spot, and slowly re-hydrate. Remember that being thirsty is a sign that you are already dehydrated, so get enough to drink before you get to that point.

Water not only helps to cool us down, but it prevents heat exhaustion, heat stroke, and heat rash. If you or someone else experiences a sudden headache, fatigue, cramping, dizziness, or vomiting, immediately get to a shaded area or inside to an air-conditioned environment, and immediately consume cold water.

Avoid Allergies

Summertime also means seasonal allergies. Avoid allergy triggers to keep yourself comfortable and allergy-free. If the weather is dry and windy, stay indoors. Wash your hair each night to rinse out pollen and other allergens. For those who garden, a mask is will help keep allergies under control. A saline sinus rinse and antihistamine will also provide allergy relief.

Be Aware of Poisonous Plants

Know where poison ivy grows, and know what it looks like. Also be aware of poison sumac and poison oak. A rash can develop from exposure to these plants and will need to be treated with a topical hydrocortisone cream and an oral antihistamine. Severe cases may require treatment from a doctor.

Take precautions to stay safe and make this summer your most memorable one yet.