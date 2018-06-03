Ways to Stay Healthy after Cancer Treatment

Cancer takes a toll on you both physically and emotionally. Here are some ways that you can regain feeling secure and healthy during National Cancer Survivors Day.

See a Therapist

Therapists can deal with the aftermath of cancer and cancer treatment. They understand the security that you lose and have ways that you can begin to regain it. A therapist can also help you deal with any depression and issues with motivation that you may have.

Connect with Others

Many people who have cancer feel isolated from everyone else when they are sick. You may feel that other people cannot relate to your condition or that they have no interest in being friends with an ill person. Connect with other people who are either sick with cancer or who are survivors. You can ask your doctor or therapist for information on support groups near you or on the internet.

Eat a Healthy Diet

Maintaining your health is extremely important to your recuperation. Consult with a dietician, he or she can find the best nutritional program for you.

Maintain a Healthy Weight

Maintaining a healthy weight is important for keeping up your general health.

Here are some tips to maintain a healthy weight:

1) Limit your TV and computer time.

2) Integrate physical activity into your daily regimen.

3) Eat smaller portions and chew more slowly.

4) Add fruits, vegetables, and whole grains to your diet.

Get Regular Exercise

Exercise is also one of the most important things that you can do for your body and mind.

It elevates your mood and keeps fatigue away. Illness can take a toll on your body and make you feel worn down. Exercise will rejuvenate you and make you feel energetic.

Get at least 30 minutes a day of aerobic exercise. This kind of exercise includes swimming, brisk walking, and other activities that get your heart rate up. A combination of aerobic exercise and strength training is optimal. You should do your strength training at least twice a week.

Quit Smoking

Smoking contributes to several illnesses including cancer. Try a support group to help you quit. It can take many times before you successful quit smoking. You might find also that your workplace has a program to help you stop smoking.

Avoid Secondhand Smoke

While it is not as dangerous as actually smoking, secondhand smoke can increase your chances of getting ill. You should avoid smoky bars and restaurants. You should also make your home a smoke-free environment.

Control your Drinking

While drinking a glass of wine with your meals can be healthy, drinking excessively can increase your chances of getting ill. If you currently drink, keep it to a minimum.

Schedule Follow-up Medical Care

It is very important that you keep to your schedule of appointments for your follow-up medical care. Regular screening for the recurrence of cancer is always a must. You should consult with your doctor about the full scope of your medical needs.