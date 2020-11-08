Ways Diabetes Can Affect Your Eyes & Vision

When you are a diabetic, it’s important to be concerned about the health of your eyes and your visual acuity. Diabetes mellitus changes your body’s blood glucose levels, and this can affect the flow of blood and the consistency of the fluid in the eyeball. If you aren’t monitoring your glucose levels or consuming the proper diet, then you are risking your vision by damaging the components of the eyes. Here are some of the most common eye problems that occur in diabetics.

Blurry Vision

A diabetic is more likely to have poor vision that requires correction with eyeglasses or contact lenses. It is important to have regular eye examinations to receive a new prescription for contact lenses or eyeglasses, but if you notice any changes in your vision, then you should talk to your optometrist or physician. The changes in your vision each day are often caused by edema in the eyeball that alters its shape, but if you can manage your blood glucose levels better, then you are less likely to have this problem. It can take several weeks for the fluid levels in your eyeball to normalize, and this is why it is important to test your blood sugar carefully several times a day.

Cataracts

Cataracts in the eye often occur as part of the natural aging process, but a diabetic is more likely to have this eye condition. While there are modern treatments and surgeries for cataracts, it is important to control your blood sugar levels to prevent this problem. When the lens of an eye becomes opaque, it is developing a cataract, and this condition can occur in one or both eyes. The cloudy lens can make it difficult to see while performing daily activities, so if you have this problem, then visit an ophthalmologist to determine if you need surgery to replace the defective lenses of the eyes.

Glaucoma

Glaucoma is an eye condition that leads to significant loss of vision or blindness. When you’re having an eye exam, an optometrist must test for glaucoma by using a machine that blows air against the surface of your eyeball. This machine determines if there is too much pressure inside the eye, leading to damage to the retina, blood vessels and nerves. There are several treatments for this condition, including using eye drops or undergoing a surgical procedure to reduce the pressure in the affected eyes.

Retinopathy

Diabetics with poorly controlled blood sugar levels are at a higher risk of developing retinopathy, and if you have this condition, then the blood vessels in the retina that is located on the back of each eyeball are damaged. The symptoms of this condition can include having poor color perception, having dark floaters in the fluid of the eye or noticing frequent blurriness. Controlling your blood sugar levels carefully is essential to prevent additional loss of vision from this condition.