Tips for Post-Holiday Recovery

If you overdo it during the holidays, don’t feel alone. Most people do tend to treat themselves to foods they normally limit or avoid altogether. Here are five tips to help get your diet back on track for the New Year.

Water is Your Friend

Even if you don’t have a health issue that requires you to avoid certain foods, many holiday favorites are full of carbohydrates. Since moderation was not the order of the day, all those empty carbohydrates likely left your body feeling a little dehydrated. That’s especially true if you drank beverages with caffeine.

Drink plenty of water and even toss in some fresh pieces of fruit for a little flavor. You’ll be surprised how much sipping water throughout the day will help you start to recover from that holiday binge eating.

Light Exercise

Enjoy some light exercise if you don’t feel like heading to the gym. Go for a nice walk around the neighborhood, or meet up with some friends and take a walk through the park.

The fresh air, sunshine, and the activity that comes with a brisk walk will help you feel better. Once you get a little exercise, it’s fine to devote the rest of the day to loafing.

Don’t Skip Meals

Consume small portions of nutritious food. Focus on selections with complex rather than simple carbohydrates, and higher concentrations of nutrients. You’ll be feeling less bloated and more energetic by the end of the day.

Freeze Rather Than Eat the Leftovers

Freeze leftovers that will keep properly and maintain the taste and consistency when you warm it up later. Consider using containers that allow you to break the leftovers into portions. That will make it easy to have something ready to grab and take to work the following week.

Get Dressed

Getting dressed to help you feel a little better about yourself and encourage you to get your diet back on track if your pants are feeling tight.

Enjoy holiday treats, but be prepared to get back on track after. With a little planning, you’ll recover faster and be ready for the next round of holiday food and fun.