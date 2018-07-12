The Ultimate After-Sun Recovery Regimen

Spending a day in the sun is one of the most enjoyable parts of summer. You feel good when you bask yourself in the sun to get the essential skin care benefits such as Vitamin D. However, exposing yourself to the sun for a long period of time can cause skin damage. Some of the effects include wrinkles, brown spots, and premature aging. To prevent your skin from developing skin damage, follow the skin care routine below after spending a day in the sun.

Cleanse Your Skin

Every time you go outdoors, you’re exposed to allergens and pollutants that can easily stick to your skin. The intense sun makes you sweat and allow these substances to stick to your skin. This causes your pores to become clogged and you experience reduced air circulation.

Take a cold shower to remove all the dirt, pollutants, allergens and other dangerous elements that your skin could have picked up during the day. Washing your body with fresh, cold water cleanses your skin. It also prevents dehydration that could be brought by salty water at the beach.

Rehydrate Yourself

You are likely to experience reduced hydration levels while sunbathing. Lowered hydration causes frown lines, lack of skin glow, spots, and skin dryness. To avoid these effects, drink a lot of fresh water for soft and supple skin. Drinking water during sunbath also helps your skin to flush out toxins that can ruin your complexion. Ensure that you drink enough water every time you are out in the sun and in the evening when you are done with sunbathing to rehydrate the body.

Moisturize

After washing and cleansing your skin, moisturize your face and body. Moisturizing keeps your body and face soft and lively. It also rehydrates your skin to give it its standard color and moisture. Apply a moisturizing body lotion to allow your skin to attain the healthy moisture levels. This enables the skin to reduce redness and repair damaged cells by the sun.

Nourishment

Refrain from overeating of refined, processed foods and sugars that can quickly speed up aging effect and creation of unbalanced sugar levels in the blood. Eat lots of vegetables and fruits to give your skin a healthy natural glow. Tomatoes can help your body to fight against skin damages caused by overexposure to the sun such as age spots and aging.

Signs of Sun Exposure

Wrinkles are usually associated with aging, but overexposure to UV rays can cause premature aging in the form of wrinkles. The UV rays cause breakdown of fiber and collagen. To avoid premature wrinkles, ensure that you apply sunscreen and wear sun-blocking clothing when outdoor as a control measure of an intense sun on your skin.

Cataracts Diagnosis

Cataracts result from eye damages that are caused by UV rays. Much of the UV rays get into the eyes through the lens. When your eyes are overexposed to the UV rays, they may be burned or become irritated. This causes cataracts formation. Cataracts effect is the clouding of the eye. It is always recommendable to wear sunglasses as a precaution measure to eye damages by the UV rays when you are outside.

A Headache and Nausea

After prolonged exposure to the sun, you may start feeling nauseous and have a throbbing headache, these are signs of heatstroke. Get medical assistance as soon as possible. Other indicators of heatstroke include red skin, vomiting, flushed and rapid pulse.

Bumps and Blisters

Sun poisoning is characterized by painful blisters and itchy bumps particularly in the skin areas that are exposed to the sun. Sun poisoning causes more damage than a typical sunburn. Other effects of sun poisoning include nausea, fever, and chills. Seek medical attention as soon as possible.

Heat Rash

Heat rash commonly occurs in children, but it can also occur in adults. Heat rash develops in the form of red bumps or blisters. It occurs widely in areas where skin folds. A rash can also be caused by tight clothing when exposed to intense sunlight for a long time. This effect can be treated by leaving the affected area to stay dry and staying in a cool shady place. It is also necessary to wear loose clothes to manage the rash.