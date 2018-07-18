Summer Skin Care DO’s and DON’Ts

In the summer, your skin is exposed to a variety of conditions, with the change in temperature, humidity, amount of sunlight and length of UV rays. Having healthy skin not only makes you look like your most beautiful self, but it also makes the rest of your body healthier. Follow the skin care tips below to keep your skin healthy and beautiful all summer long.

Wear Sunscreen

It’s important to protect your skin when you go outside, especially during the summer. Protecting your skin from harmful rays will not only keep you looking younger for longer, but it will also protect your skin from developing cancer. Make sure that you are reading the labels and choosing a sunscreen that protects from both UVA and UVB rays. Check the expiration dates and wear sunscreen that waterproof.

Don’t Take Too Many Hot Showers

Taking multiple showers in a day is something that’s tempting when it’s hot outside, but this can dehydrate your skin, especially if the water is hot. Make your shower quick and keep the water cool.

Use Moisturizers

In the summer, the air is also more humid. Because of the extra moisture in the air, your skin doesn’t need the heavy creams. Use lighter moisturizers and serums to hydrate your skin. Also, put your moisturizer on when your skin is still slightly damp from your shower. The lotion and water will penetrate your skin more quickly.

Drink Plenty of Water

Like sunscreen, drinking enough water is another skin-care activity that is often stated, but important. Not only will your skin glow more radiantly when you drink enough water, but your entire body will feel better. Drink a gallon of water a day during the summer when you will sweat more throughout the day. But if you don’t want to carry a milk jug full of water around with you all day, simply use a reusable water bottle that has the number of ounces written on the side.

Have Hydro-Cortisone Cream on Hand

As much as we love the outdoors, getting a few bug bites is almost inevitable during a summer. Mosquito and spider bites can be really distracting and tempting to scratch. If you scratch your bites, you’re only spreading the venom, and scratching too much can lead to scabs and scars. To avoid this, make sure that you always have hydro-cortisone cream on hand.

Use Antioxidants

Your skin will especially benefit from antioxidants during the summer, which can help fight free radicals and keep your skin looking younger for longer. Some antioxidants that are great for the skin include vitamin E, grape seed, and catechins. Ingesting these antioxidants via the food that you eat is helpful, but there are also many beauty products that can deliver them directly to your skin in lotions and mists.

Have a Burn Kit

It’s always useful to have a kit for the occasional sunburn. Aloe is a well-known treatment for releasing the heat in your skin, but did you know that baking soda can help, as well? Dissolve several tablespoons in a bowl of cool water, soak a washcloth in the mixture, and use it as a cold compress. You can also use baby powder to prevent your clothes from rubbing against the tender skin. Whenever you get sunburned, you should also avoid harsh soaps and be diligent about applying moisturizer.

Don’t Exfoliate Too Much

It’s common for people to want their skin to look the best during the summer, but exfoliating too much in can leave you at increased risk of damage. Exfoliate only once or twice a week and avoid exfoliating for a couple of days before you plan to go to the beach.

Use Dark Spot Creams

The heat and sun can cause your skin to produce more melanin. This is why it’s common for people to get dark spots on their skin. Fortunately, there are a few products that can lighten darker areas of skin. Look for products with Magnesium Ascorbyl Phosphate, and apply the cream to dark spots according to the packaging’s directions.

Do Use Masks and Oils

The summer months can make skin shiny. If you have too much oil on your face, a mask absorba oil while also delivering moisture. Instead of using soaps that dry out your skin, choose products that are also moisturizing. Many essential oils can also balance out the amount of oil that your skin makes.

Develop a skin-care regimen that will prepare your skin for the elements of the season and prepare for occasional oversights. Use the right products for the skin challenges that summer brings and you’ll see the benefits for years to come.