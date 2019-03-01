Signs of Endometriosis You Shouldn’t Ignore

Approximately 1 in 10 women are affected by endometriosis. Many of the symptoms go undetected, but there are many more that aren’t treated. This could be because women are either embarrassed or aren’t sure what the symptoms could mean.

There are also many women who aren’t treated due to the medical professional not knowing what they’re looking for. This could be lack of knowing the woman’s symptoms or even not understanding the symptoms.

So, what is endometriosis? It is defined as “a condition resulting from the appearance of endometrial tissue outside the uterus and causing pelvic pain”. Some of the tissue can adhere to the bladder, kidneys, bowel, or other organs in the body. This is why there is usually intense pain associated with endometriosis.

We have listed some of the more common symptoms for you. If you should have any of these symptoms, you should reach out to your healthcare provider.

Unable To Get Pregnant

Millions of women are unable to have children for various reasons. Sometimes there are no reasons and other times with a diagnosis, you can have a direction to go. Endometriosis doesn’t mean you have no chance of ever having children. Your healthcare provider may suggest surgery to remove the endometrial tissue from the affected organs.

Painful and Heavy Menstrual Cycles

This can be a hard one to pinpoint. After all, you could just be having a heavy flow month. Every woman with endometriosis may not experience this symptom. If you notice extreme pain that doesn’t go away with a prescription, you may have something more going on. Some pain may even result in extreme cramping that may extend to the lower back.

Painful Sexual Intercourse

If the endometrial tissues adheres to the uterus or behind the vagina, the mere act of penetration can cause pain. This is caused by the tissue being pulled or stretched during sex. Some ways to help could be to pay attention if it hurts during certain times of the month or even change positions.

Pain While Using the Bathroom

Since the endometrial tissue can stick to the bowel or bladder, this can cause pain while you’re going to the bathroom during specific times of the month. Some women may have pass blood in their stool. During these times, you may even notice bathroom habit changes such as frequent urination, diarrhea, or constipation.

If any of these symptoms seem familiar to you, reach out to your healthcare provider for answers. Some women can go many years before they receive the diagnosis of endometriosis, but if you suspect you may have it, you should get diagnosed as quickly as possible.

If you are diagnosed with endometriosis, your doctor may recommend removing the tissue surgically. Hormonal contraceptives or other therapies may also be prescribed. Be sure to speak to your physician for any symptoms you may be experiencing.