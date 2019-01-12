Reasons to Donate Blood

January is National Blood Donor Month. Did you know that donating blood can help save your life and the lives of others? Studies show that 25 percent of adults need blood at some time in their lives, so not only are you helping others but, the life you save may be your own.

Many hospitals and clinics across the country accept donations either by appointment or on a walk-in basis. New York Blood Center collects the majority of blood donations on Long Island, but blood can also be donated at some areas of employment and retail locations. The entire process is easy and only takes about 20 minutes. If you’re apprehensive about donating, below are six reasons to consider becoming a donor.

1. There’s No Age Limit

There’s no age limit to donate blood, but you must be at least 17 years old. An adult can give every two months.

2. Blood is Always Needed

There is always an immense need for blood of all types. Cancer always presents a high demand as does accident victims, surgery and burn patients and organ transplant recipients, so critical to have an ample supply.

3. Free Mini Checkup

You will get a mini-checkup before blood is draw, which includes your temperature, pulse, blood pressure, and hemoglobin level. This may bring a condition such as high blood pressure to your awareness, but as long as you are clear of these diseases, hepatitis B and C, West Nile virus, HIV, syphilis, and Trypanosoma, you may donate. You will be notified if any of these test positive.

4. Good Karma

The most fulfilling reason for donating is that it allows the donor to show compassion for someone you don’t even know while showing gratitude for your own health. It is an unselfish way to give, expecting nothing in return.

5. Reduce the Risk of Heart Attack

It has been found that donating regularly may lower iron in the blood, which would reduce the risk of heart attacks.

6. Happiness is Helping Others

Donating is also good for your mental health. Helping another human being and a sense of satisfaction and belonging is all too often experienced.

Areas to Donate Blood on Long Island

Decide at least one day ahead if you plan to donate blood. Drink lots of water the day before to keep you hydrated. A pint of blood will be collected, then you are given a snack and rest for 15 minutes.

Lake Success Donor Center

2500 Marcus Avenue

Lake Success, NY 11042

(800) 933-2566

Rockville Centre Donor Center

290 Sunrise Highway

Rockville Centre, NY 11570

(800) 933-2566

Melville Donor Center

905 Walt Whitman Rd (Rte. 110)

Melville, NY 11747

(800) 933-2566

Bohemia Donor Center

3125 Veterans Memorial Highway

Ronkonkoma, NY 11779

(800) 933-2566naton

Massapequa Donor Center

1050 Sunrise Highway

Massapequa, NY 11758

(800) 933-2566

Westbury Donor Center

1200 Prospect Ave

Westbury, NY 11590

(516) 478-5000

Port Jefferson Station Donor Center

1010 Route 112

Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776

(800) 933-2566