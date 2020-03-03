Quick Ways to De-Stress

There isn’t a single person alive who doesn’t experience stress from time to time. Everyday worries, busy schedules, careers, and a list of countless other occurrences can cause us to feel stressed or anxious, but there are plenty of easy ways to combat this that you might not have thought of before.

In this article, we have put together a list of several ways that you can de-stress quickly and find a moment of peace or relief despite an otherwise chaotic day. Continue reading to learn more, and be sure to try these out the next time you are feeling a little on-edge.

Go for a Brief Walk

Going for a walk – even a short one – can greatly reduce feelings of stress or anxiety. Light exercise releases endorphins in the body that make us feel good rather than overly worried, and simply being outside is often enough to clear our minds and quiet the internal chatter that is stressing us out in the first place.

Practice Breathing Exercises

Breathing exercises are a great way to de-stress because they can be done discreetly and quickly no matter where you are, even in public. Taking a minute or two to breathe slowly, deeply, and deliberately can slow everything inside your body down and make you feel more relaxed. Also, focusing on your breath for just a moment with keep your mind off of other worries and make you feel grounded.

Limit Screen Time

Our life today is full of technology and screens that often bring stress into our lives. We use computers, TVs, smartphones, and other devices all day long. Consciously choosing to put the screen away for a short period during the day can greatly reduce stress and provide you with the opportunity to focus your mind on something you enjoy or simply relax free from any distractions.

Find a Way to Smile or Laugh

Smiling and laughing both naturally release endorphins in our bodies, which make us feel happy, lighter, and less stressed out. If you’re feeling stressed, try to find something to smile or laugh about. It may sound simple, but even just watching a funny movie or video can put you in a better mood and allow you to forget about your worry or stress for a little while.

Listen to Soothing Music

Listening to music, especially soothing music, produces a physical response in the body. While listening, our heart rates slow down and the mind becomes more relaxed, allowing us to feel relief from stress. Try listening to calming music during your commute or while relaxing at home after a long, stressful day.

Find Hobbies that Interest You

Finding a hobby you are passionate about not only makes you feel happier, it also gives you a task to work on that keeps your mind busy in a healthy and productive way. While crafting, playing music, building something, knitting, cooking, or doing any other hobby you may enjoy, your mind with become immersed in the task at hand and forget about any stress or anxiety from earlier in the day.

Meditate

Meditation has been scientifically proven to lower heart rates and combat anxiety by paring both visualization with breathing exercises. Finding even just a few minutes to meditate during the day will instantly calm you down, and it will help your mind be more capable of handling stress as you go about the rest of your day.

Physical Contact

Our bodies respond to physical contact by relaxing and releasing endorphins. Hug a friend, cuddle up with a loved one, or have your beloved pet come curl up in your lap. This contact and bonding will be sure to instantly calm you down and relieve you of much of the stress you had been feeling previously.

Practice Gratitude

In times of high stress, it is far too easy to focus on the bad rather than the good. This only furthers our stressed out thinking and anxiety. If you’re feeling stressed, find just a couple minutes to sit and list or think about all of the things you have to be grateful for right now in this moment. Shifting your perspective in this way can greatly calm you down, especially if you make it a daily habit.

Declutter

Our mental state is often tied to the environment around us. If our home or workplace is messy and disorganized, it is likely to be reflected in a chaotic mental state. Take some time when you’re feeling stressed to go through and reorganize your environment, getting rid of anything you don’t need that is simply taking up space. We promise that you’ll feel better once the task is completed and you have a peaceful environment to settle back into.