Natural Ways to Whiten Your Teeth

According to the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, Americans spend billions on teeth whitening products and procedures. Multiple factors cause for the dulling of teeth color such as sugary treats and citrus, acidic fruits and beverages, like tea and red wine. Also, when the hard enamel covering the tooth erodes, a layer of yellow-colored tissue called dentin is revealed. Consumers are willing to pay top dollar to be able to smile with confidence. But if you’re on budget or just prefer a more natural approach to teeth whitening, here are some ways to whiten your teeth without having to buy expensive bottles of chemicals or visit your dentist.

Oil Pulling

Oil pulling is an old folk remedy that originated from India as a means to improve oral hygiene while helping to eradicate the toxins inside the body. As the name implies, it involves the use of oil that is gurgled in the mouth to kill bacteria that causes plaque to form on the teeth surface. Traditionally, sesame oil was used for this technique, but any kind of oil should work. Coconut oil, for instance, is a popular alternative since it leaves a better taste in your mouth and has many extra health benefits. What makes coconut oil a potent teeth whitener is its lauric acid content. Lauric acid has the power to reduce inflammation and eradicate bacteria.

Baking Soda

Another common household teeth whitening material is baking soda. In fact, if you look at commercial toothpaste brands, you’ll notice just about all of them have baking soda. Baking soda has a mild abrasive texture, which when brushed, can help remove the stain buildup on the teeth. In addition, the compound increases the alkaline levels in your mouth, which prohibits bacterial growth. However, it’s not a quick fix that will whiten your teeth overnight.

Hydrogen Peroxide

Hydrogen peroxide is commonly combined with baking soda, but is a viable standalone compound for teeth whitening as well. Hydrogen peroxide can be used regularly as a mouthwash since it’s an effective antibacterial agent. However, hydrogen peroxide can cause gum and tooth sensitivity. Dilute the peroxide into a safe concentration, (preferably one percent like how many commercial whitening products make it.) Use either a 1.5 or a 3 percent solution to prevent any undesired irritation on the gums or teeth.

Fruits

Strawberries and pineapple are considered good choices for whitening teeth. The crunchy texture of these fruits helps scrub away the plaque. In addition, the malic acid found in strawberries can help remove teeth stain. Mash these fruits and combine with baking soda to form a paste to create a more effective teeth whitener. While fruits some fruits are considered great teeth whitening agents, citrus fruits, grapes, and mangoes should be avoided.

Apple Cider Vinegar

Before brushing your teeth, gargle some apple cider vinegar. This compound kills bacteria and removes any teeth discoloration. However, try not to use this too frequently; the overuse of apple cider vinegar can erode the enamel. Dilute this compound by adding a cup of water along with one teaspoon of apple cider vinegar before you gargle.

Activated Charcoal

Activated charcoal absorbs the plaque and bacteria that cause discoloration. Moisten a toothbrush and apply a coat of activated charcoal powder. Brush normally as you would with toothpaste. Gargle with some water and spit. Keep rinsing your mouth until all the water you spit is clear. To avoid any undesired effects, brush with activated charcoal powder no more than three times a week. If you have crowns, caps, or braces, make sure to consult your orthodontist beforehand.

Watch What You Drink

Remember the old expression, an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. Even if you try out every item listed above, it won’t help if you don’t watch what you eat or drink. Avoid tea and coffee as these beverages contain tannins, which stain the teeth. Sugary drinks including sodas should also be avoided as the sugar content gives the bacteria on your teeth plenty to snack off of.

Many natural teeth whiteners are less concentrated than the commercial whiteners. Control the amount of whitening compounds that you apply to your teeth at home, it’s safer and more affordable.











