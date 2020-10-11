National Breast Cancer Awareness Month Prevention Tips

National Breast Cancer Awareness Month provides education and awareness about breast cancer, risk factors, and ways to prevent the disease. Below are some breast cancer prevention tips that could save your life.

Examine Yourself

Checking youself regularly for lumps is an important step in early detection and prevention of breast cancer. Examine your breasts and around the armpits for any lumps. Do this once a month, a few days after your periods. Make an appointment to see your doctor if you notice anything unusual.

Genetic Testing

Genetic testing can detect mutations in the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes or other cancerous genes such as PTEN or TP53. Testing is more perfect for women with a family history of the disease.

Maintain a Healthy Weight

Obesity, particularly after menopause, can place you at risk for breast cancer. Make sure to eat right and exercise to maintain a healthy weight.

Eat Healthy

A large percentage of all breast cancer cases are due to eating unhealthy foods. Eating more vegetables, fruits, lean protein, and healthy fats help build a strong immune system that can ward off preventable diseases.

Stay Physically Active

Regular exercise or physical activities for at least 30 minutes daily helps maintain weight and reduce your chance of getting breast cancer.

Manage Stress

Chronic stress weakens the immune system making it easier to develop diseases and illnesses. Eating right, getting enough sleep, and staying active are great stress busters.

Don’t Smoke

Scientific evidence find a link between smoking and breast cancer, especially in menopausal women. Smoking also causes other cancers especially lung cancer. Quit smoking, your body will thank you.

Breastfeeding

Breastfeed as long as possible. Breastfeeding all children for a total of one year can help prevent breast cancer.

Avoid Pesticides

Pesticides sprayed on fresh fruits, vegetables and grains can cause breast cancer. Buying organic foods, can help lower the risk posed.

Mammograms

Mammograms is a medical test done as a preventative measure for women 40 and older. A mammogram can detect abnormalities in the breast tissue early on. Regular screenings should be done at least every 2 years.

Avoid Radiation and Electro-Magnetic Pollution

Reducing exposure to radiation used in performing medical diagnostics such CT scans may help prevent breast cancer. Similarly, avoid exposure to electro-pollution emitted from WIFI and cell phones.

Avoid Certain Drugs

Studies show that the hormones estrogen and progesterone used to treat menopausal symptoms can increase breast cancer risk. Use these for a short period only if you cannot avoid hormone treatment.