How Coloring Can Combat Stress

Coloring is a new object of fascination among adults, it’s been discovered that it is stress relieving tool with far reaching health benefits. Coloring can also be executed on digital platforms like tablets, PC and Smartphone. Coloring generates wellness, a calming ambience and stimulates the brain’s motor skills.

Dr. Carl Jung is one of the first psychologists to tout coloring’s ability to produce a calming and relaxing effect. Another psychologist, Gloria Martinez opines that coloring activates the cerebral hemispheres of the brain, most notably the vision and motor skills since the activity demands logic and creativity. The logic comes from the coloring formation while creativity is evoked through the art of matching and mixing colors. The relaxation that comes from coloring causes the Amygdala to slow down. Amygdala is an important component of the brain that controls the emotions and stress. A growing number of adults are also drawn to coloring due to related mental health benefits.

The benefits include the ability to lighten the brain hemispheres, sharpen creativity and calm the nerves. The positive effect of coloring in helping people overcome distress can be explored by joining others in the activity; listening to music and taking time to explore mindfulness techniques. If you enjoy coloring with other people, be they friends or family members, you can get into the act into to promote group relaxation. Depending on your taste of music, listening to music while coloring can make the whole experience satisfying while enhancing your endurance level. Mindfulness techniques can be deployed to enrich the coloring sessions in a number of ways.

You can achieve the calming effects by focusing on the normal issues like breathing and subtle hand movements. With practice, you can slowly regulate how you breathe and line your coloring with hand movements. Some studies suggest coloring allows people to express themselves in unorthodox ways. The claims advanced to this effect have come from a number of quarters. Coloring enthusiasts feel calmer, happier and relaxed when coloring.

Some experts also claim coloring can improve the quality of sleep and ease symptoms of PTSD among combat veterans. Coloring offers a welcome break from the electronic devices. Most people have formed a habit of using electronic devices to watch movies and respond to emails before sleeping unaware of the hidden dangers. It has been established that the blue light emanating from electronic devices can interfere with the circadian rhythm causing negative effects like reduction of the sleep hormone melatonin and insomnia. Coloring as an activity is beneficial to the mind and is easy to start.

Coloring as a Form of Art Therapy

There is an argument as to whether adult coloring fits the description of being called art therapy. Unlike art therapy, adult coloring lacks the crucial interaction between the patient and an art therapist. There are also claims that adult coloring is a form of meditation since it involves focusing the brain on the present, thereby blocking any disruptive thoughts that may come in the way.

Patients with mental and emotional issues can greatly benefit from indulging in the art, especially when working in a conducing environment. Certain designs have been shown to produce better results compared to others. Mandalas (circular designs with complex geometric patterns) possess universal spiritual importance in various religions, including Moslem, Buddhism and Christianity.

Renowned psychologists, Carl Jung also practiced this form of art some 100 years ago as a way to promote self rediscovery and relaxation among his patient’s. The other coloring test with huge impact is the use of different colors to produce varying intensities. The activity requires a quiet environment or chill background music.

Since coloring is seen as an important sociotherapeutic activity, several coloring clubs have also been established across the US to explore the benefits of the art.