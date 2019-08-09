Easy Ways to Freshen Your Breath

Bad breath affects everyone from time to time. However, whether you’ve got a hot date or it’s just another day at the office, you never want to be labeled as that person with bad breath. There are natural ways to prevent or eliminate bad breath, so you should keep some of these tips in mind.

Drink More Water

There is nothing more natural than water to freshen your breath. You can have halitosis when you are dehydrated and your mouth dries out, so make sure to carry a bottle of water with you most times to prevent this problem. Swish the water around in your mouth to remove the food particles that collect on your teeth and soft oral tissues. Spitting will help rid your mouth of some of the particles that could build up and cause bad breath (although we don’t recommend spitting in public).

Quit Smoking

If you smoke cigarettes, then it will change your mouth’s environment, leading to a foul odor from the tobacco and other chemicals in the cigarettes. When you smoke, you are more likely to have tooth decay, gum disease, and a multitude of other oral issues, none of which are beneficial to your breath.

Switch up Your Diet

When you eat certain foods, you are more likely to have halitosis. Some of these foods are obvious, including garlic and/or onions. However, if you consume a lot of dairy products or even meat, this could lead to bad breath due to the indigestion caused by these foods.

Brush Your Teeth

How often are you brushing your teeth each day? If you have a ongoing problem with bad breath, then you should brush at least twice a day, and try to add an extra time as well. Carry a toothbrush and mini-toothpaste with you so that you can brush your teeth while you are away from home if needed.

Floss Every Day

If you aren’t flossing your teeth, then you’re leaving a lot of food debris inside your mouth. Small food particles that can’t be brushed away with your toothbrush will collect between your teeth and build up over time. These food particles that are left behind will attract bacteria, and these two things combine to make plaque. Learn how to floss your teeth correctly to avoid having halitosis.

Clean Your Tongue and Palate

Your mouth’s tongue and palate can collect a film of bacteria that causes bad breath. You can buy a plastic tongue scraper to remove this film of bacteria, and also, use your toothbrush to brush the roof of your mouth. Some toothbrushes are even made with both built into the head.

Use an Oral Irrigator

An additional way to remove plaque from your mouth is with an oral irrigator. This device has a wand that blasts water from the tank to remove food debris that causes bad breath. You can use an oral irrigator to add to your regular brushing and flossing.

Caring for Your Dentures

If you have dentures, then make sure to follow your dentist’s guidelines for cleaning the devices. With the proper care of dentures, you can avoid having permanent odors in the plastic supports or the false teeth.

Use Mouth Rinses

You can use mouth rinses to destroy the bacteria inside your mouth, but there are also fluoride rinses that can improve the strength of the dental enamel on your teeth. If you have a dental bridge or wear dentures, then make sure to use the types of mouth rinses that are recommended by your dentist.

Regular Visits to the Dentist’s Office

It is important to visit your dentist every six months for an examination to fill the cavities in your teeth. During the visit, you will also have a professional cleaning that will remove additional plaque that can cause tooth decay or halitosis.

Replacing Your Toothbrush

How often do you buy a new toothbrush? Experts believe that you should replace your toothbrush every few months to avoid having bad breath. If you have a cold or another type of illness, then replace your toothbrush when you feel better.

Consume a Nutritious Diet

By eating a healthier diet each day, you are less likely to have bad breath. Make sure that you are eating a lot of fresh vegetables and fruits along with whole grains, low-fat dairy products and lean meats. Avoid eating junk foods such as potato chips that leave a sticky substance on your teeth.

Add Parsley or Mint to Your Plates

Look for sprigs of parsley or mint leaves to add to your lunch and dinner plates. These natural substances can help to improve the odor of your breath, and after you ingest the mint or the parsley, your gastrointestinal tract will also be healthier.

Take Probiotic Supplements

By taking probiotic supplements, you can change the natural flora in your stomach, intestines and mouth to prevent halitosis. Probiotics can help to prevent digestive issues such as burping that can cause bad breath.

Avoid Alcoholic Beverages

Alcoholic beverages can change the way that your breath smells. To prevent halitosis, avoid drinking beverages such as beer or wine too much because it can change the condition of your mouth and digestive system.

Brush Your Teeth after Drinking Coffee

Coffee is high in sulfur, and this chemical can lead to a foul breath odor. Limit the amount of coffee that you drink each day, and try to brush your teeth after having a cup of this beverage.

Brush with Baking Soda

Mix a small amount of baking soda with water to make a thick paste that you can apply to your toothbrush. Use this mixture to brush your teeth occasionally to remove additional plaque that can cause bad breath.

Cloves or Cinnamon

Look for cloves and cinnamon at your local supermarket to use to overcome bad breath. You can mix these spices with water to create a natural mouth rinse that can eliminate the bacteria inside your mouth.

Chew On Citrus Fruits

Citrus fruits such as grapefruits, lemons or limes can reduce a foul breath odor. Suck on a wedge of the citrus fruit or chew on the fruit to rinse away the bacteria that cause halitosis.