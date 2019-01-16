Easy Ways to Boost Your Mood Through Exercise

Everyone has those days when they feel down in the dumps. However, how you respond in such a situation is what matters most. Many people think that exercising is all about burning calories and keeping fit. That is not the case because you can use exercise to boost your mood. Here is how exercise helps lighten your mood.

Enhances the Flow of Oxygen

Your muscles require oxygen. When you are busy exercising, your heart and lungs pump oxygenated blood to the muscles. Additionally, working out on a regular basis raises the number of capillaries that send oxygenated blood to different parts of the body. Therefore, the more your body tissues absorb and use oxygen. As a result, you tend to feel rejuvenated and full of energy.

Improves the Functionality of the Brain

When you exercise, not only do the muscles receive oxygenated blood, but also the brain. A neurotransmitter called BDNF that is increased by exercising helps in building brain cells. That is the main reason why an intense workout leaves someone feeling mentally sharp. To improve your cognitive function, you should consider changing your workout program.

Meet Like-Minded People

It is well-known that social activities help in improving a gloomy mood. Due to the emergence of mobile technologies, people rarely take their time to interact with people in real life. Therefore, if you hang around people that are doing the same workout activity, you connect with them physically and mentally. Enrolling in a fitness class or taking a walk in the evening with a friend can help in improving your mood and outlook of life.

Setting Goals

If you feel like your work or home life has become overwhelming, you need to set some workout goals and ensure that you accomplish them. Setting the goal of taking a long walk, joining a gym, or going for an evening run and being able to achieve it makes someone feel successful. The good thing is that if you do not do anything else that day, at least you have burnt some calories and recharged your mind.

De-Stress

Exercising on a regular basis triggers a certain part of your brain known as dorsal raphe nucleus. It is responsible for regulating your moods. Apart from producing neurotransmitter serotonin that manages to control your moods, dorsal raphe nucleus produces substance P that alerts you if you are in an environment with stress. Therefore, more exercises keep your brain active, and as a result, you manage to avoid stressful situations.

Aids Decision Making

Performing exercise triggers a part of the brain known as the ventral prefrontal cortex, which helps you process emotions and make the right decisions. The moment you make excellent choices, your moods are likely to improve.

From the points mentioned in this article, you can tell that exercise is not only good for your body, but also your mind. The moment your mind is relaxed, your moods are also likely to be positive.