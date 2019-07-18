Activities to Switch up Your Summer Workouts

One of the best ways to make the most of your life and your summer is by getting and remaining healthy. By focusing on health, you can optimize your physical appearance, enhance your mental clarity and focus, and maintain high levels of energy throughout the day. Luckily, there are a wide range of workouts during the hot season to ensure that you attain all of these life-boosting effects.

Hiking.

One of the best ways to stay fit and healthy during the hot season is by hiking. You can call your buddies and organize a monthly or weekly time to meet and hike. By exercising in a group, everyone will be accountable, thereby increasing the likelihood that people will show up and reap all of the wonderful benefits that result from regularly engaging in physical activities.

Swimming.

Swimming is a great strategy to use if you want to remain cool while you are working out. To get started, do a warm up that includes arm rotations and shoulder rolls. Select a wide range of strokes to prevent your body from performing the same motions in a repetitive manner. Note that this process is immensely important because injuries take place when individuals consistently perform the same physical movements over and over.

Paddle Boarding.

Paddle boarding is a very popular sport, and for good reason. With the stand up paddle boarding style, you improve balance and engage your entire body. When you engage in this activity, make sure that you are standing tall and keeping your shoulders far away from your ears.

Kayaking.

Another wonderful activity that you can engage in this summer is kayaking. This is an amazing workout for your upper body. It will also keep you cool during the incredibly hot days of summer. One key to success with kayaking is finding the right position for your spine to be in. Ideally, you should be in a neutral position. This is the place where you’ll exert the least effort as you sit up straight. Maintain this position as much as you can while kayaking to avoid experiencing pain and discomfort throughout your body.

Gardening.

If you’re really serious about engaging in health-building activities, tap into the power of gardening. Gardening is an incredibly therapeutic activity that is much like meditation given its ability to help you obtain and maintain a tranquil state of consciousness for an extended period of time. Many people point out that they are pleasantly caught up “in the moment” while gardening, and the moment is oftentimes marked by a deep sense of peace and appreciation for the beauty of nature.

Note that your gardening ventures can involve planting fruits and vegetables, pruning flowers, and a wide range of other things which optimize the aesthetic of the physical environment.

Yoga.

Yoga is one of the healthiest exercise modalities under the sun. There are so many wellness benefits that result from this activity that choosing not to engage in it seems absurd. Some of the wonderful benefits you’ll attain from regularly doing yoga include increased muscle tone and strength, increased flexibility, weight reduction, maintaining a balanced metabolism, cardio and circulatory health, and protection from injury.

If you’re ready to start doing yoga, make sure that you invest in a mat and towel. Once you’re outside, start breathing deeply as you move through the asanas. If you don’t have a routine memorized, bring your electronic device and use the internet to search for free yoga videos.

Cycling.

Cycling is another wonderful physical activity you can engage in to remain on track to optimal physical fitness. Note that you should bring awareness to your shoulders before you begin engaging in this activity to prevent major injuries as well as minor discomforts. Several shoulder rolls will work. Also make sure that you anchor the shoulders away from your ears. Make sure that your spine has a subtle curve and also align your forearms, wrists, and hands. Note that many cities have cycling trails that are specifically designed to help you get in some good exercise while simultaneously enjoying the natural scenery.

Disc Golf.

Disc golf is a wonderful way to get in some great physical activity without involving yourself in exercises that are too strenuous. One of the big benefits of disc golf is that it can challenge your coordination. To make the most of the activity while also reducing the risk of injury, complete several wrist rolls. Also complete several shoulder rolls and torso rotations to help ensure that your body is loose.

Meditation.

One of the best ways to take your health to the next level is by accessing the power of meditation. This process will help you quiet your mind and slow down. To make the most of this strategy, pick a beautiful spot outside and lie down in the grass. Focus on your breath and enjoy the sounds and summer air.

Start Switching Up Your Workout Routine Today!

These days, many people are making plans to ensure that they can have fun while keeping their bodies in great condition throughout the hot season. If this is one of your current goals, start implementing some or all of the techniques outlined above to ensure that you can feel great and have fun for the next several months!