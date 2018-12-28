Winterization Tips to Save Energy and Money

The colder temperatures mean it’s time to turn on the heaters, resulting in higher home heating bills. The winter can be pretty harsh on your wallet, which is why it is essential to itemize appropriately and avoid unnecessary spending in order to heat your home. Here’s a list of some of tips and tricks that you can implement to save energy and money.

Run Fans on Reverse

No one thinks of turning on their fans during the winter, but doing this actually can save you some money. When a fan spins anti-clockwise (as opposed to clockwise) hot air is pushed downward, making the rest of the room warmer. This will save you on additional heating costs at home. Invest in a fan reverser that is attached to the switch, so that the fan can spin in the direction that you want it to, making your room toasty and warm.

Clean the Water Heaters

Water heaters take a long time to become effective during the winter because of the outside temperature. However, they can sometimes take longer to heat up because of dirt and other accumulated particles that are prevalent in the tank. Water heaters use a considerable amount of energy, why it’s essential to clean them regularly to avoid spending an excessive amount on energy. Service your water heater before winter begins to ensure that the heater is functioning at its full efficiency.

Plant Windblockers

Back in the 1800s, when people didn’t have heaters to warm up their homes, they planted tall and thick trees around their homes to block the gusts of wind that blow into their homes, thereby making it warmer. Planting trees is also a brilliant for the summer too since they help keep the surrounding areas cool, blocking out the harsh sun and heat.

Drain Your Air Conditioners

Sometimes water gets accumulated in the pipes and the main structure of an AC unit. This water retention can be troublesome for the functionality of the air conditioner since it can hinder the air conditioning process. Drain out the water from the air conditioner and its pipes before the winter (do so every month or so to avoid your air conditioners from malfunctioning.) The air conditioner will try to use up more energy than usual, which can inflate your energy bill a significant amount.

Replace Filters

Changing up your filters regularly can save you a lot of money. Sure you may need to buy a new filter or two every month, but it will significantly reduce the amount you spend on your energy bill. Filters tend to accumulate a lot of dirt and water over the course of the month, which can reduce the amount of heat that is emitted from your heater, obstructing the airflow. This will cause you to turn up the temperature on the thermostat, causing the heating system use more energy than usual.

Install Window Insulators

Window insulators are an easy ways to keep your home warm during the winter. These are extremely easy to use; they just need to be applied to a window to keep the cold air out. Window insulator films are simple to find and don’t cost a lot. They come in a variety of sizes and can fit the frame of any window. They also help you keep your heater at energy saving temperature, reducing your energy bill.

Invest In Draft Guards

Front doors might have a slight space in between them and the floor below. While this may not seem like a significant amount of space, it can lead to cold air entering the home, making it colder than it should be. Investing in draft guards is a good way to save money this winter and keep your home warm. This is a cheap and efficient solution that is incredibly easy to implement. Draft guards can be found at almost all home and departmental stores that sell utilities.

Get Pipe Insulators

Frozen pipes are one of the most significant problems that people face during the winter. Since one cannot control the flow of water in these pipes, it becomes essential to keep them warm and well insulated to prevent them from freezing. Frozen pipes can lead to a host of problems, resulting in pipe bursts which can be pretty dangerous and damaging to your home. Frozen pipes limit the supply of hot water to your home, overworking your heater, making the energy consumption increase a significant amount.

Energy saving can be easy if you know what to do. Implement these tips and make your winter more economical.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});