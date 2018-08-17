Tips to Shop Like a Pro on National Thrift Shop Day

Some people think that thrift shops have garbage and dirty items however, that couldn’t be farther from the truth. Thrift stores offer a variety of clothing and household items that can help you refresh your wardrobe with gently used clothes at reasonable prices. If you do plan to try thrift store shopping, it’s important to have a plan. A thrift shop can be a treasure hunt, and you want to have a map to thrift shopping success. Here are some tips to help.

Tips for Thrift Store Shopping

Thrift stores can be chaotic, and if you don’t know what you’re doing, you might miss out on some amazing deals. Before you head into the thrift store, know how to find the best items for cheap with these simple tips.

Thoroughly Check the Clothes Before Buying

While you can find some amazing items at thrift stores, the merchandise is still used. Be careful to carefully inspect any item you plan to buy before purchasing it for stains, tears, or other defects. Many thrift stores have a no return policy, so you don’t want to go home and find a stain on your new clothes. Check with an employee about the return policy of the store before you make a purchase.

Look for the Sales

Even though thrift stores are inexpensive, you can still get better deals by checking the sales items first.

Take your Time

Thrift store shopping takes time, there are a lot of items, and you have to search through everything to find the best deals. Make it an excursion with friends and plan to go out for food or drinks later to go over all the great deals!

Try on Everything

You should always try on everything before you buy it, but this is especially true at thrift stores. Used clothing can be stretched or otherwise altered. Even if an article of clothing is in your size, try it on to make sure. This can also make you aware of any clothing that might be wearing thin.

Don’t Buy Everything

You may be tempted to buy things that you don’t need or truly want because of the low prices. While thrift shops are great places to buy items for costumes or a new look you want to try, don’t buy things that you know you will never actually wear. If you don’t love it, don’t buy it. Save your money for amazing finds.

Be Realistic

Many people talk about the amazing finds they have acquired from thrift stores, but that doesn’t happen every day. You will still have to spend money, and you won’t take home a great deal every single time.

Don’t Forget Home Items

Most people go to thrift stores purely for clothes, but you can also find a variety of items for your home. It’s a great place to find furniture, frames, pictures, dishes, and more.

Thrift store shopping is supposed to be fun, so get into the spirit of it! You can’t always expect to find a designer item for only a couple of dollars, so manage your expectations, but you are sure to find something that you will love if you keep up at it by following these tips. You’ll end up falling in love with thrift store shopping like the rest of us!