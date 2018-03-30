Spring Activities for Families on a Tight Budget

Your family may have been cooped up indoors all winter long. Now that the days are growing longer, the flowers are blooming and the temperature is warmer, you may be eager to get out of the house and have some fun together. The one thing holding you back maybe a limited budget. While it is true that many activities do cost a substantial amount of money, the spring months are ideal for enjoying many affordable or even free activities with your loved ones. If you are looking from wonderful ways to take advantage of beautiful spring weather on a budget, these are some thoughtful spring activities to consider.

Plant a Garden

Many families love to garden together and spring is the perfect time to plant vegetable, herb and flower gardens. The great thing about a family garden is that it requires regular efforts. Planting the garden may be a weekend project, but you and your family will need to spend a few hours regularly watering, weeding and more. This means that a garden is a long-term project that will continue to keep you busy for months to come. Plus, you can enjoy the fruit of your labors through the free food that you produce.

Visit a Local Fruit Farm

If you do not have a green thumb or a backyard, another idea is to head to a local fruit farm. This is a great option for a fun day trip. Depending on where you live, there are different types of crops that you could pick. This may include strawberries, blueberries, apples, oranges and more. In many cases, you pay for the fruit that you pick by weight, which makes this an affordable, fun and healthy activity that you can all enjoy together. When you get home, you can use the fruits to make special dishes together.

Spruce up the Yard

Winter can be harsh on your yard and spring is the season to restore its beauty and health. Depending on the age of your children, you can get them to help with planting flowers, spreading mulch, pulling weeds or even mowing. Taking care of the house and yard can bring the family together and can instill pride of ownership in even the youngest members of your family.

Head to the Park

In many areas, there are multiple parks nearby that offer various amenities. Some parks may have several play areas and picnic tables. Others may have a duck or fishing pond, or there may be a huge field to fly a kite. Pack a lunch, and bring a Frisbee and your kite. A soccer ball, baseball or other items are also wonderful items to pack in your trunk. You can plan to spend several hours playing together under the sun at your local park. The following weekend, you can try a different park. In fact, you can park-hop until the weather is too hot to spend long hours outdoors.

Capture the Beauty of Spring

Spring is one of the most beautiful times of the year, teach your children how to use a camera. Let them find beautiful things to capture on film. This could include a landscape, a close-up of a flower, a field with a baby calf and its bother or any number of other sights. You may find many lovely scenes to capture by walking around your neighborhood, at your local zoo and more. When you get home, review the images together on a computer. Show your children how to edit the images if they are old enough to do so.

Look for Free Festivals and Special Events

You can find free festivals, movie nights at a park and other special events throughout the spring and even into the summer. Invite family friends or the kids’ friends to join you. To save money, eat beforehand and bring your own drinks with you.

Go Hiking

If you are live close to state, regional or even national parks, go on a hike. Research the hiking trails in advance so that you can select trail that you can physically do. Starting with short and easy trails is always a great idea. There may be numerous trails to explore, while enjoying different scenery with each hike.

Camp Outdoors

Another fun spring idea is to go camping. You may already have all of the camping supplies and equipment needed, or you can borrow some equipment from a friend or neighbor. State parks are great places to camp because many have drive-in campsites with water and electrical hookups and bathroom facilities located on-site. If you are more adventurous and your children are older, you can look for a more remote camping experience.

Become Birdwatchers

During spring, birds are more active, and they may migrate back to your area. This is also a season when they mate. Whether you are at home gardening in the backyard, hiking or playing at the park, encourage your children to pay attention to the birds. You may even make a birdhouse or feeder to draw birds to your area. Some kids like to photograph birds as well.

Volunteer Outside

Volunteering together is a productive way to make a positive impact on your community. This may include picking up trash at the local beach or lake, participating in a park revitalization effort, volunteering for a fun run event and more. Churches, schools and community centers are great places to learn about volunteer opportunities.

Fill up your entire spring calendar with free or very affordable activities. When you plan out your free time, think about the weather conditions, your kids’ interests and what the community offers.