Last Minute Ways to Come Up with Holiday Spending Cash

The holidays can be an expensive time of year, consider how much you might spend on gifts, charitable donations, outfits, decorations and more. Even though the holidays are quickly approaching, you can still earn some extra money. If you’re looking to complete your holiday to-do list, try the suggestions below to make some extra holiday spending cash.

Clean Out Your Clothes Closet

Do you have any clothing items hanging in your closet or sitting in your dresser that you no longer wear or want? Try selling your clothes online or taking them to a local consignment shop. This can help earn you quite a bit of money considering many shoppers are on a budget and don’t want to pay full-price for new outfits. Your clothes don’t have to be designer, but that will help bring in more money. However, your clothes should be in great condition if you want to sell them.

Sell Your Jewelry

When you’re searching through your jewelry to see what you could wear this holiday season, see if there are any pieces you no longer want. There are many stores that buy gold, silver, diamonds, and even some costume jewelry depending on the style, condition, and era it stems from. Do your research prior and make sure you’re dealing with a reputable business that will give you a fair price for your jewelry.

Downsize Unwanted Items

Downsizing before the year is over is a good way to put extra cash in your wallet while creating more space in your home. Sell your items online, in person or to individual buyers. Whichever route you choose, do it in a safe manner (never giving out personal information and always meeting in a well-lit public place with plenty of people around.)

Get a Part Time Job

Many businesses, (especially in the retail industry), look for part-time help around the holidays. The sooner you apply, the better; many positions can fill up quickly. Even if you’ve never worked in a particular industry before, you could end up really liking it and want to continue after the busy holiday season is over.

Tutor

Students who are off from school for the holiday break, could use help improving their grades in preparation for the rest of the school year. Subjects could include a language, business, science, math, history, and more. Post a listing in the classified section or sign up to tutor online. Now it’s possible to tutor virtually as well, leaving room for more opportunities.

Babysit

With busy parents trying to get everything done for the holidays and kids’ home from school; your babysitting services might be much appreciated. Sure it’s a good way to make some extra holiday cash, but it’s also a way to help out parents, giving them the opportunity to complete their holiday to do list without worry.

Pet Sit

The holidays are busy time of year for traveling. However, not all pets can travel with their owners, creating a need for a pet sitter. Spend some time taking care of an adorable animal while earning some spare holiday cash in the process. Make sure you or anyone else in your house is not allergic to the animal before agreeing to pet sit.

Rent Out a Room

Renting out a spare room in your home is an easy way to bring in some additional holiday spending money. There are sites online where you can post up your room for rent at no cost. Don’t want strangers staying in your house? You can rent out your backyard to campers. Despite whether you are renting inside or outside your house, establish rules and guideline with you renters prior to avoid any potential problems.

Don’t panic about not having enough cash for the holidays, sit down and come up with a plan or try one of the suggestions above. Write down all the possible ways you can make extra cash this holiday season and how you can make it happen. Once you craft a well-thought-out plan, you can start bringing in extra holiday spending cash, just in time to complete your holiday to-do list.