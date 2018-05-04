Garage Sale Shopping Tips to Help You Score Great Deals

A tried-and-true way to stretch your hard-earned dollars is to shop garage sales regularly. The amazing items you’ll find is worth the time invested. Become an incredibly savvy garage sale shopper with these helpful tips.

The Early Bird Gets the Worm

Be ready to arrive at the garage sale destination at least ten minutes early so you can find a place to park your vehicle. Get a copy of the local paper and circle all of the sales that interest you. Create a map that allows you to travel from one location to the next with ease. You can also download yard sale apps which do the mapping for you.

Don’t Be Afraid to Haggle for a Better Deal

At garage sales, it’s normal to haggle. Don’t be afraid to make someone an offer if you don’t like the price being charged, the worst thing they can say is “No.”

Bring Small Bills and Change with You

Carry small bills, think ones and fives, as well as some change. The low prices being charged at garage sales should clue you in on how much money to bring with you. Save all of your change in a jar to take with you to garage sales. Make it a point to break small bills so that you have a wide variety of currency. Some items are very cheap so having nickels, dimes, and quarters available to purchase them is ideal.

Carry Your Own Cloth or Nylon Shopping Bags

Bring sturdy storage bags to place your items in. It also helps you keep your purchases separate from other peoples’ if you choose to travel in one vehicle together.

Having your own bags is ideal for bag sales where you’re charged one flat fee to fill up a bag. Canvas and nylon are far sturdier than plastic so you’re able to put heavier items inside the bags without them ripping. Nylon is also somewhat waterproof, so if you garage sale in rainy weather, you don’t risk your items being destroyed because they’ve gotten wet.

Think Beyond Your Basic Needs

Are the items available something you could give as gifts for birthdays and holidays? Are they something you could use to barter with others for better things? Could you possibly sell the item online and make more money off of it? Just because an item doesn’t look like something you need right away, don’t discount its value.

Pick up wrapping paper, ribbons, gift bags, and cards at yard sales. You’ll find an abundance of these items wherever you go. They’ll save you time and money because you’re always going to a birthday party or celebration throughout the year. You can get a head start on addressing your Christmas cards early, so they actually go out on time and don’t end up being a part of the garage sale you decide to hold.

Make Sure Items Aren’t Stained, Damaged or Broken

Carefully look items over before committing to buying them. Make sure there are no broken or missing pieces. Electronics should have their charging cables or power supplies. Clothing should be free of rips, stains, broken zippers, and holes.

If you find something damaged that you still want to buy, bring it to the person holding the garage sale’s attention and see if you can offer them less for the item. They’ll either insist that they get full price for it or give you a break. You have the option to accept the new price or walk away from the item.

Offer to Cart off the Leftovers

One way to stretch your garage sale budget further is to offer to cart off the leftovers for free under the condition that you get to keep what you want and the rest gets taken to charity. Print out a business card with your name and phone number on it. Hand it to the person hosting the garage sale and let them know that you’d be willing to take the items that didn’t sell off their hands.

If you resell items, this is a great way to keep your bottom line low. You don’t need to spend as much money acquiring inventory. You’re also able to develop an established relationship with people in your community who will call you first if they have things they no longer want but don’t feel the need to hold a garage sale to get rid of.