Fun & Frugal Ways to Enjoy National Best Friends Day

Take time out June 8th to celebrate National Best Friends Day. If you’re on a tight budget, try these fun and frugal ways to celebrate with your best friend.

Binge and Popcorn

Invite your pal over to binge watch an entire season of your favorite show together. Be sure to have plenty of popcorn and snack to munch on.

Day Hike

The great outdoors offers plentiful fresh air and beautiful landscapes. Physical activity is good for the soul. Find a free hiking trail and reminisce about the good ‘ole days. Don’t forget to bring along your favorite trail mix and plenty of water to stay hydrated.

Backyard Barbecue

Get together and grill up some of your seasonal favorites. Make sure to have a few drinks handy and relax in some lawn chairs while dinner cooks. Cheers!

Picnic at the Park

Cut up some fruit and make a few sandwiches. Pack it all into your trusty picnic basket with a few napkins and some flavored seltzer water. Then, meet up with your best bud for a picnic at the park.

Poker Night

Break out the cards and chips for poker night! Make sure to stock up on peanuts, pretzels and beer and let the good times roll.

Make a Favorite Meal for Dinner

Nothing shows that care more than a home-cooked meal, especially if you prepare your besties favorite meal.

Tour a Local Museum

If you and your best friend are art lovers, check out a new exhibit at a local museum. There are many museums you can tour for free or cheap.

Coffee Date

Enjoy a latte and biscotti with you at your favorite coffee shop. Sit back, relax and have a nice chat over a cup of coffee.

Video Game Night

Drag out your old or new video game system and invite your best friend over. Pick up plenty of finger foods and beverages to fuel the thumbs.

Walk the Mall

Make a plan to window shop all of your favorite boutiques. Check out all of the newest fashions and catch up on all the latest gossip. When you hit the food court, grab ice cream cones for a cool treat.

There is a plethora of affordable ways to celebrate Best Friends Day. Spend some time and think about what your best friend would enjoy most and plan something fun.