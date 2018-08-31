Fun & Frugal Activities to do Labor Day Weekend

Labor Day weekend is the unofficial end of summer for many families before the hustle and bustle of back-to-school overtakes their lives. Here are 10 activities to do this Labor Day weekend.

Check Local Community Events

Organizations and local churches often host free or inexpensive activities. They are usually open to the community too, which is a plus when you are not a member. Some organizations require a small fee or ask for a donation, so be sure to ask if it is not clear.

You can usually find the information on your local county or town’s website. Times, activity descriptions, and whether meals will be included are typically found in the description. Parades are another timeless favorite, usually put on by the county or a large organization.

Visit the Park

Weather permitting, you can pack up an impromptu picnic and invite family and friends to spend the day at the park. If your local park offers BBQ stations, you can cookout too. Adults can relax while children have access to the outdoors and playgrounds. Most parks are free, so the only costs will be food.

Host a Potluck

Do you have the space and equipment to host a get together, but cannot foot the bill for all the food? You can turn that expected end of summer BBQ into a potluck affair. Try to give family and friends advance notice to prepare, but even a spontaneous potluck can come together in a matter of days.

As the host, you will need to assign each guest items or dishes to bring, like dessert, side dishes, or meats, but you can keep the meal simple and focus on togetherness.

Dessert Only Night

Instead of serving a full meal, only serve desserts. Assign each family a dessert to bring, and all you do is provide the entertainment, which could be anything from board games to hanging around and listening to your favorite playlist.

Desserts are relatively inexpensive to whip up, and you can cheat and go the store bought route too. What can you serve or ask others to bring? Ice cream, ice cream toppings, cookies, cakes, pies, and brownies are classics. Keep it simple when assigning the dishes or go as extravagant as you please.

Movie Marathon

With so many trilogies and series out on video today, you can easily rent, stream, or borrow movies to create a themed night of viewing fun. If movies are not your family’s favorite, you can also consider binge watching a favorite television show. If you are inviting others, you can provide the popcorn and ask them to bring enough of their preferred snack, candy, and/or beverage to share.

Game Night

Does your family and friends love board or card games? Plan a day or night with endless fun and a friendly competition. If you are inviting others, consider asking them to provide additional games and some snacks to share. To keep your costs lower, time your event so that it comes after mealtime.

Visit a Community Pool, the Beach, or a Lake

Many families will attend events and not to popular summer designations that are usually still open. Some places do require a small fee, membership, or offer day passes to enter, so you should inquire about costs and open dates before packing everyone into your vehicle.

Miniature Golf

A timeless pastime makes a wonderful way to end the summer as a family. A round or two of miniature golf is less expensive than a trip to an amusement park and it can be just as fun.

Rent Lanes

Bowling lane rentals at your local bowling alley is a fun way to spend time together indoors without having everyone glued to a device. Most bowling alleys also offer per game, per person pricing too.

Visit the Arcade

Local arcades have activities for all ages. You should set yourself a budget if money is tight and stick to it. Arcades that have concession stands might be enticing, but you can save costs by feeding your family before you go. Some places might allow you to bring in food and beverages. It does not hurt to ask beforehand what their policies are on outside food.

A three-day weekend can be a wonderful way to catch up on reading, television shows, movies, or you can plan a home improvement project. There is no best way to spend your Labor Day except the way you and your family will enjoy it.