Frugal yet Meaningful Father’s Day Gifts

Are you trying to decide on the perfect gift for dad for Father’s Day. It can be difficult to give a gift from the heart on a budget. Instead of buying a gift, why not give the gift of your time. Below are several ways to show dad how much you care.

Food

Prepare a meal that contains several of your dad’s favorite foods, especially ones that he doesn’t have that often. If your dad is a sports fan, set him up in front of the television to watch the game while enjoying his meal to really make him feel like a king for a day.

Make him a batch of homemade treats such as cookies in a cute tin or basket. Tuck a note into the bottom of the container that tells him he can request monthly refills. Not only will your dad love the treats you make for him, but it gives you the opportunity to do something special for him throughout the year.

Picnic

Instead of taking your dad out to a crowded, overpriced restaurant, why not take him on a picnic instead? Pack your dad’s favorite foods and head out to the park for a relaxing day in the sun and enjoy spending time with each other.

BBQ

If your dad loves to grill, invite the family over to celebrate Father’s Day with a BBQ. If your dad is the grill master of the family, set him up with everything that he needs to grill his favorite foods. Put dad in a lawn chair with a cold drink and let him enjoy a day with the family.

Make a Photo Collage

There are numerous collages that you can put together for your dad; it just really depends on what his interests are. If your dad is sentimental, often reminiscing over the past, put together a memory lane collage for him. Gather photos of him from the time he was little on up to today and create a collage that represents his life. Try to include photos that mark milestones in his life including school photos, military photos, wedding photos, and photos of him holding his infant children.

Is your dad a sports fan? Put together a collage of his favorite sports teams. Include photos of the teams along with news clippings of scores and big games won. If your dad was an athlete in his younger days, you could intersperse photos of him in his sports uniform in the collage, or even create a collage just about his sports career if you’re able to gather enough photos and clippings of him in action.

Maybe your dad is all about family. If so, create a collage of his children growing up. If he has grandchildren, include them as well. Gather images of all of the kids from the time they were born until today. Try to also include pictures of your dad with the kids – the first time he held them, special occasions such as birthdays and other holidays, graduations, and weddings. This particular collage is very popular and sure to win a place of honor in your dad’s house.

The To-Do List

Most dads today have a list of things that they need to get done around the house. Set your dad up in his easy chair with a snack and a favorite show on the television and then tackle one or more of his chores. Mow the lawn or weed the garden. If the garage has become a dumping ground for odds and ends, offer to clean it up and organize it. Wash and wax your dad’s car for him. None of these may be the most fun thing to do for your dad, but he will really appreciate the effort.

A Day Off

If your dad is constantly on the go, rarely taking any time to just relax and have fun, send him off for a relaxing day to himself. If hiking or fishing is something that he loves, pack him a lunch and send him out the door. Or, if he enjoys sports, find a local game that he could go to. Tickets to pro games can get expensive, but local high school and college games cost little or no money, and they’re a lot of fun. Does your dad love art? Send him out for a day at the museum. If you keep an eye out online and in the newspaper, you can often find discount coupons for your local museum.

Let your dad know that the entire day is his to do with as he pleases, whether it’s watching television or tinkering around in the garage, it’s his day. Often, this is the best gift you can give to a busy working dad.

Write a Letter

Instead of buying your dad a generic Father’s Day Card, write him a letter telling him how much you love and appreciate him. Tell your dad just how special he is, and how much of an impact he’s had in your life. This is one of the best gifts that he can receive.

You don’t have to spend a lot of money to make Father’s Day special for your dad. Your affection and appreciation is the ultimate gift that you can give, and your dad will love you for it.