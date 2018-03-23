Frugal Easter Basket Ideas That Aren’t Candy

Easter is just around the corner, and if you’re like many parents you might be trying to limit sugar and candy in your kid’s diet.

Show your kids a little extra love by putting together an Easter basket. Like most families, you are probably on a budget and don’t want to blow a ton of cash filling up baskets.

If you have babies or young toddlers, include a spare pacifier and some cute socks. You can never have enough socks. Bath toys are also a good and inexpensive. Even throw in a book and a sippy cup.

Since Easter falls during the spring, fill up the baskets with outdoor summertime activities. This gives your kids something to look forward to. Some fun goodies for a summer themed basket are chalk, bubble wands, jump ropes, beach toys, pool floaties, and buckets or pails to use at the beach. While most of the world won’t be able to use all of these items on Easter Sunday, a lot of these items can be used on Easter. Kids can blow bubbles and draw with chalk outside.

Depending on the age of your kids, you could include some dice; puzzle books, dice, or even an electronic handheld game. Kids love will happily play with these for hours.

If you have older kids, they may appreciate some earbuds, gift cards, gum, or mints. You could even include their favorite shower gel, body spray or deodorant. These are items you would buy for them anyway, so why not get a double whammy by including them in their basket?

You could include dollar coins, dollar bills, or even quarters in their basket. Everyone likes getting a little bit of extra money, even if it’s just a few dollars.

Is your daughter always asking for more hair ties? Does your son always need new socks? This is the perfect opportunity to stock up on a few essentials. Combined with a few fun items, your child will surely feel special and happy.

Get creative and think outside the box. Purchase you know your kids will use and like. Do you have a makeup fiend on your hands? How about some lip-gloss and mascara? Someone who enjoys arts and crafts? Maybe some glitter pens, a coloring book, and markers. Going on an adventure? Be sure to take a flashlight and compass.

There are fun and interesting ways to fill an Easter basket without breaking the bank. Your kids will definitely remember the quality time you spend together on holidays.