Frugal Date Night Ideas Perfect for Springtime

The spring season brings many wonderful new date ideas that you can enjoy on a dime. Make plans to enjoy these fun and affordable ideas and make beautiful memories.

Have an Outdoor Picnic

A late afternoon or evening picnic in the park is a relaxing and frugal idea for date night in the spring. You can pack a dinner at home or pick up affordable takeout from your favorite restaurant. Then, head to a local park to enjoy dining on a blanket or at a picnic table.

Enjoy Coffee and Dessert Outdoors

In many cities; there are cute cafes and coffeehouses that have charming patios. Rather than an elaborate dinner date, head to a lovely cafes and enjoy a latte along with a sweet treat as the sun sets. Choose a café that is located close to a park so that you can take a stroll before or after your time at the café.

Go Hiking

Hiking is an activity that you can enjoy any time of day, and it can be particularly enjoyable on a late afternoon or early evening in the spring. Enjoy the warm glow of a setting sun on the wildflowers that are in bloom. Be sure to get back to your car before the sunsets for safety purposes.

Take a Bike Ride

Another great idea is to enjoy a bike ride together. If you do not have your own bikes, you can always rent bikes for a few hours. Head to a large park with a hike and bike trail, or consider biking around your downtown area for a different experience. Stop by a local ice cream shop for a special treat together when you need a break from the bikes. If you are in great shape and love to cycle, you can even take a longer bike ride along a quiet country road during the early evening hours to view wildflowers that are in full bloom this season.

Watch the Sunset

Spend an evening is watching the sunset. Find a remote location or a scenic overlook that offers great views. Bring a bottle of wine and a couple of glasses. Consider sitting on the hood of your car or on your tailgate, and turn on romantic music for a truly wonderful experience. You can extend your romantic time outdoors by looking up at the stars after the sun sets.

Train for a Fun Run

If you are both sporty and active, train for a race together. Real go-getters may start off big by training for a 10k or a half-marathon, but you can also ease into it by training for a fun run. Training is an on-going activity that you can enjoy together several evening a week for the next few weeks or months, and it culminates by participating in the race that you select together.

Hit the Water

If you live next to a lake or river, you can rent a canoe, a paddle boat or a kayak for a rather affordable price. Get started early in the evening when the sun is still up, and you may enjoy an hour or two on the water as the sun sinks lower in the sky. This is a wonderful way to be active and romantic at the same time.

Watch a Movie in the Park

In many areas, you can find free movie nights in the park. An alternative to movies in the park may be a theatrical production in a park. These are wonderful events because you may be able to bring your own dinner and drinks as well as a blanket or lawn chairs. You can simply relax together and enjoy free outdoor entertainment.

Attend a Free Concert

If you pay attention to the local events calendar in your town, you may find a few free concerts that you and your special someone can attend soon. Be sure to add these special events on your calendar so that you do not miss them. These events may be at a restaurant, where you can enjoy appetizers while watching the show. You may also find free concerts at local parks or other outdoor venues.

Have a Photography Date

Find a beautiful setting in your hometown to have a photoshoot. Use the landscape as a backdrop while you take turns modeling, or you can use the landscape as the primary subject of your photos. The evening sunlight in spring provides lovely lighting for photos.

Enjoy a Backyard Barbecue

You do not even have to leave home to enjoy an affordable date night together. The beautiful weather is perfect for relaxing on your back porch. Grab a few drinks, and fire up the barbecue. Turn on some good music, and plan to spend the evening outdoors.

Go Camping

If you are looking for a fun way to extend date night into a weekend affair, planning a camping trip is an affordable idea. Camping is a great way to enjoy hiking, fishing, grilling and more with your special someone, and it is a frugal overnight experience.

You could spend a small fortune planning romantic or fun dates with someone special, but you do not have to. Pick out your favorite frugal spring date idea and enjoy with your loved one.