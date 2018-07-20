If you’ve ever been involved in the wedding planning process, you know that it can get incredibly expensive. In fact, the average price for a wedding in the United States was revealed as $35,329 in 2016. Interestingly enough, the same study also showed that the average number of wedding guests is actually decreasing. This means that extra costs aren’t coming from more attendees; they’re coming from an increased focus on personalization and “extras,” like photo booths and food trucks.

For many people, paying over $35,000 for a wedding is simply not an option. Many couples have started looking for ways to keep their special day affordable. One of the newest methods is bridal yard sale. These events allow anyone planning a wedding to browse through gently used wedding supplies. This includes dresses, décor, stationary, and more.

Whether you’re newly engaged and trying to plan your wedding on a budget or a newlywed trying to figure out what to do with all the decorations you just used for a day, below are some of the benefits of bridal yard sales.

For Brides-To-Be

Endless Inspiration Opportunities

Functioning in the same ways as traditional bridal shows, you’ll be able to see lots of different options for décor, dresses, and more, really allowing you to get a sense of your personal style and preferences. You’ll be able to see how real people put different décor elements together, in addition to seeing many different styles in one location. Shopping at one retailer limits you to their particular style, whereas bridal yard sales allow you to see the many different ways a wedding can be put together.

Access to Tried and True Products

Bridal yard sales give you access to gently used items that have been proven to hold up during a wedding. You can speak with sellers directly about how they used certain items and what they did and didn’t like about them. This takes the guesswork out of ordering something online and then having it arrive totally different than anticipated.

Access to Products Not Otherwise Available

Most people want their weddings to be unique. Vendors come from many different places to sell their wedding supplies, meaning you could have access to products you wouldn’t normally be able to find in your local area, as well as handmade items unavailable online. You’ll also have access to items that may no longer be manufactured. This means that your wedding could be different from others occurring around the same time as yours, even though the items have been used before.

Significant Savings

Perhaps the biggest draw of attending bridal yard sales is getting the things you need for your wedding at a discounted price. By saving money on things like your dress and decorations, you can spend your budget on specialty items that you really want, like fireworks or personalized favors. Saving money on your wedding where possible can also free up funds for a honeymoon or down payment on a house.

For Newlyweds

Extra Money and a Cleaner Space

Selling gently used wedding items at a bridal yard sale can earn back some of the money that you spent on your wedding. You’ll also free up space being used to store these items. People often hold on to their wedding decorations and memorabilia out of sentimentality, but why not get paid for cleaning out your old items? Overall, it’s an easy way to make some extra cash.

Sense of Goodwill

One of the best reasons for selling your wedding items at a bridal yard sale is to help out other brides that are in need of affordable supplies. Having planned a wedding yourself, you know how difficult it can be to manage a budget. This is a chance to help people that may be struggling just as you may have. Although you’ll hopefully earn some money from your endeavors, you can still feel good about yourself for helping other people create their dream weddings.

Smaller Carbon Footprint

Most weddings aren’t exactly eco-friendly, from napkins and streamers to disposable cups and confetti. Selling your gently used wedding materials to other couples ensures that your items are reused. Wedding items are beautiful and take a lot of time and to create, selling them to future couples is another great way to have even more people enjoy these beautiful pieces.

Don’t be afraid to think outside the box when it comes to wedding planning. There is no “right” way to get married, and utilizing gently used items will not make your ceremony any less special. With a little personalization, you can have the wedding of your dreams without spending a fortune.