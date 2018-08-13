The Best Prosecco Cocktails

Prosecco is Italy’s answer to Champagne, it tastes sweeter, making it an excellent sparkling wine for a celebrations. If you’re looking for some Prosecco cocktail ideas, try the recipes below.

A Little About Prosecco

While Champagne tends to be dry, Prosecco is all fruit and flower. The fruity, blossomy aromas of Prosecco make it an excellent choice to pair with sweet appetizers and cured meats, as well as with Asian dishes, like sushi.

Simple Syrup Recipe

Simple syrup is basically sugar water and it’s super easy to make.

Ingredients:

• 1 c. sugar

• 1 c. water

Instructions:

1. Add the sugar and the water to a saucepan and allow the mixture to come to a boil.

2. Allow the boiling to continue until the sugar dissolves. Let the mixture then cool until it is room temperature.

3. Store in the fridge.

The French 75

This recipe combines Prosecco, with the kick of gin.

Ingredients:

• 3 TBSP of gin – approximately 1 1/2 oz.

• 1 1/2 TBSP – about 3/4 oz. of lemon juice

• 1 TBSP of sugar syrup – aka simple syrup

• 1/4 c. – 2 oz. – of Prosecco

• 1 lemon

• Ice cubes

Instructions:

1. Peel the lemon, making a twist from the peel.

2. Add the lemon juice, the sugar syrup, and the gin to a cocktail shaker. Top that off with the ice and shake for 20 to 30 seconds.

3. Pour into a Champagne flute, using the shaker’s strainer. Top it off with the Prosecco.

4. Garnish the glass with the lemon twist.

The French 77

This is a variation on the drink above; it takes all of the ingredients listed and then adds elderflower cordial to the mix. Each liquor is equal parts cordial, lemon juice, and gin. Top the drink with the Prosecco and garnish the glass with the lemon twist and some mint leaves.

Margaritas Ala Prosecco

A pitcher of Margaritas of them is a great way to celebrate the sun going down for the day. This Prosecco margarita recipe adds a little sparkling wine to this drink classic.

Ingredients:

• 3 oz. of your choice of Tequila

• 3 oz. of Triple Sec orange liqueur

• 8 oz. lime, freshly squeezed works best

• Simple syrup to taste

• 1 bottle of Prosecco

• Lime wedges

• Margarita salt

Instructions:

1. Add all of the ingredients to a pitcher, except the Prosecco. Make this base up several hours before you’re ready to drink it. Put it in the fridge to allow it to chill.

2. When it’s time to serve the drinks, rub the rims of the margarita glasses with a lime wedge, then dip the glasses in margarita salt.

3. Pour equal parts of the ‘rita mix into the glasses. Top each margarita with a dash of Prosecco, making sure that each glass gets the same portion of the Prosecco.

4. If the drink turns out to be too tart, add some simple syrup. If it’s too sweet, squeeze in some lime.

Berry Prosecco Mojitos

Given summer is the season of berries, experiment with different types of berries, including some fresh raspberries or currant berries (the original recipe for this drink calls for blackberries.)

Syrup Ingredients:

• 1 c. blackberries (or your favorite berries of choice

• 1/3 to 1/4 c. simple syrup

Berry Mojitos

• 1/4 c. blackberries (or your favorite berry of choice)

• 3 oz. berry syrup

• Lime juice

• 4 oz. light rum

• Ice cubes

• Mint leaves

• Prosecco

Instructions:

1. Cook the berries, plus the sugar water together, mashing the berries as you go. Keep this mixture on the heat, until it becomes thick.

2. Strain out the berries, using a mesh kitchen strainer.

3. Add the limes, mint leaves, berries, and the berry syrup to your cocktail shaker. Then add in the rum and the ice. Shake the mixture up.

4. Pour the berry mixture into the glass, using the cocktail shaker’s strainer to keep the berries from dropping into the glasses.

5. Top this off with the Prosecco to taste.

Sloe Gin Fizz, With Prosecco

Want a simple after-dinner drink that tastes like dessert? This sloe gin and Prosecco fizz fits the bill nicely.

Basically, all you need is a bit of sloe gin in a glass. Add in your favorite fresh berries to taste. Top the drink off with your choice of Prosecco. The sweetness of the berries and the Prosecco give this nice hint of tartness.

Try one of these cocktails today to liven up your favorite get-together party.