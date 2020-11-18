DIY Mickey Mouse-Shaped Foods

Who doesn’t love Mickey Mouse? Most kids adore this Disney character, but he is also loved by adults as well. Celebrate Mickey’s 90th Birthday with foods shaped like your favorite mouse. Let’s take a look at 10 unique food creations that you can easily make at home.

Sugar Cookie

Rice Crispy Treat

Any time that you have a lot of kids together, cookies can be a great treat. If you make sugar cookie dough from scratch, you can easily shape the dough into Mickey Mouse shapes that have ears and all. The easiest way to make these cookies is to find a cookie cutter, but if you cannot find one, they can be shaped by hand. Once the cookies bake, you can decorate the top of the cookie to have eyes, a nose, and a mouth, or if you prefer, you just add sprinkles to the cookie to decorate it a bit.Rice crispy treats are another great option that you can consider for this type of treat. The gooey goodness of the marshmallows and the sweetness of the cereal combine to make a sweet treat that you and your kids will love to eat.

Instructions

1) To create a Mickey Mouse shape, simply make the rice crispy bars in a sheet pan, and then use a cookie cutter to create each treat

2) Shape the rice crispy treats together so they look like Mickey

3) Add details to the treat, you can even use chocolate chips to create a nose and eyes

Cake

One of the easiest Mickey Mouse treats that you can create is a cake.

Instructions

1) Make three round cakes; one for his head and two for his ears

2) Put a layer of icing between the layers so that the cake is not too dry, then shave a small portion of the ear cakes off so that they fit snugly against the cake that you are using for Mickey’s head

3) Use toothpicks to secure the ears to the head, and cover all of the cakes in icing

4) Decorate the cake to resemble Mickey by adding facial features and coloration to the cake

Sandwiches

Make sandwiches more creative with Mickey Mouse shaped sandwiches.

Types of Sandwiches

Peanut Butter & Jelly

One of the easiest sandwiches to do this with is a peanut butter and jelly sandwich because all you need to do is use a cookie cutter or a knife to cut the design.

Ham & Cheese

That being said, you can also make a Mickey sandwich out of a ham and cheese sandwich as well.

Cheese/Gluten Free

If your kids don’t like bread, then simply cut the cheese into a Mickey Mouse shape instead, they will love this cute snack.

Pancakes

Pancakes do not take much to make for breakfast, especially if you use a pancake mix to create the batter. The next time your kids have a sleepover, you can make some irresistible Mickey Mouse pancakes when they wake up hungry in the morning.

Instructions

1) Follow the pancake mix instructions as directed

2) Pour the batter to create one silver dollar pancake to create Mickey’s head

3) Pour two smaller pancakes so that they connect to the larger one to create the ears

4) Add blueberries, strawberries, or chocolate chips to the batter

5) Serve the pancakes with syrup, more berries, or a dollop of whipped cream

Cake Pops

Cake pops have become a favorite treat amongst kids and parents alike. Kids love it because it is cake, and parents love that the cake pop is much smaller than a piece of cake or a cupcake, but it still satisfies you kid’s sweet tooth. If you have never made a cake pop before, it is quite simple to create.

Instructions

1) Make a cake like you usually would and allow it to cool. Crumble the cake and mix it with about ¾ of a can of icing, or you can use about the same amount of homemade frosting

2) Roll the cake into balls around a lollipop stick and let them chill

3) Take chocolate candy melts and cut a small section from the edge so that it fits against the cake to create ears

4) Melt chocolate and use a bit to attach the ears to the cake pop

5) When the cake pop resembles Mickey Mouse, dip the entire thing in melted chocolate and decorate

Ice Cream Sandwiches

Ice cream is a kid’s best friend, so why not make this delightful treat into something more creative that your kids will love.

Instructions

1) Start by making the cookies that make up the outside of the ice cream sandwich.

2) Make a chocolate brownie cookie or chocolate chip cookies

3) When you make the cookies, all you need to do is shape the dough so that it is in a Mickey Mouse shape before you put it in the oven

4) Allow the cookies to cool, and then create ice cream sandwiches using your favorite flavor of ice cream

Eggs

Eggs are another great food item that you can make for breakfast when your kids have friends sleep over. Since an egg is liquid when it is released from its shell, you can shape it any way that you would like, which is why Mickey Mouse eggs are so easy to create. Since most kids love scrambled eggs, you can easily scramble the eggs before you put them in the pan. Use a cookie cutter or a plastic egg shaper to hold the eggs in place until they solidify. You can make fried eggs as well with this method.

Brownies

Most kids like brownies, so making them into fun Mickey Mouse shapes can be a hit. If you want to make brownies that are more cake-like, then you can easily use the same method of cutting out the Mickey shape as you would with cookies or rice crispy treats. You can also make more fudgy brownies; if you choose this option, the brownies will likely stick together better, so you will not have a mess of crumbs to clean up. You can use any brownie recipe for this treat, or you can just purchase a pre-made batter mix to prepare.

Macaroons

Macaroons are great little cookies that the entire family can enjoy, so why not try your hand at making Mickey Mouse shaped ones. When you make the cookies, the batter or meringue is going to be wet, so when you squeeze it out of a piping tool, you can make the initial cookies and add little ears on the sides of each one. When the meringue dries, the cookies will be in the shape that you want them to be, so all you will need to do is take two and put some buttercream in between them.

We hope that you have fun creating these Mickey Mouse inspired foods.