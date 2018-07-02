Red, White & Blue Dishes for Patriotic Parties

Celebrate the country and charm your family with red, white & blue inspired dishes! These dishes taste as good as they look. Enjoy these finger-licking dishes that include everything from starters to desserts.

Drinks

Red, White, and Blue Sangria

Just cut the fruits in star shapes and soak them in a dry white wine. Syrup, blueberries, raspberries, and strawberries are then combined in a bowl and stirred well resulting in a refreshing summer cocktail.

Appetizers

Blueberry, Strawberry and Jicama Salsa

This patriotic salsa is sure to be a crowd pleaser. Berries provide a sweet flavor while the jicama adds a refreshing crunch. You can even add a few additions like onion, lime and cilantro for some Mexican flair.

Blue Cheese and Apple Dumpling

These dumplings have an intense flavor and color from the blue cheese. Purchase pre-packed dough for a quick and tasty party appetizer.

Blueberry Corn Muffins

Summer blueberries and corn greatly complement each other and add sugar and moisture to the muffins. Add buttermilk to the recipe makes the muffin softer and fluffy. Bake the muffins at high temperatures to generate a beautiful golden color.

Fruit

Flag Fruit Pizza

Flag fruit pizza looks complicated but it can be prepared under 30 minutes. The crust forms the central part of the décor and yogurt is added along with bananas, strawberries and blueberries.

Flag Fruit Dessert

Arrange a big tray with yogurt, pretzels, and fruits. Each fruit along with the yogurt covered pretzels needs to be spread out into isolated rows to form the shape of a flag. Place a bowl of berries near the top corner of the tray to complete your design.

Dessert

Patriotic Marshmallow Pops

Marshmallows on a stick forms the base for a chocolate layer and which is embellished with red white and blue candy melts. The marshmallow can also be substituted with a banana for a healthier option.

Fourth of July Fudge

This fudge recipe requires only five minutes of preparation. Make use of a cookie cutter to add extra sizzle to this delightful dessert.

Rice Krispies Balls

This delectable bite-sized snack uses rice cereal, marshmallows, chocolate, and butter. The red and blue sprinkles coupled with white melting chocolate transforms this dish into a patriotic party dessert.

Red Velvet Cupcakes

Red velvet cupcakes, blueberries and fluffed up cream topping make a delicious dessert. You can even add raspberries and sprinkles to the cupcakes for an eye-catching red, white and blue combination.

Red, White and Blue Trifle

This fluffy cake is prepared with vanilla pudding, cream and berries. The fresh berries and cream seem to blend naturally to create a majestic dessert.

All-American Oreos

Buy a pack of Oreos or another brand of chocolate sandwich cookies and add them to a parfait or ice cream. You can even use sprinkles to add red and blue to the cream.

It’s always an overwhelming task to organize a perfect red, white & blue party treat. These mouthwatering recipes are precisely what you need to impress your guests. Invite your family members and friends to an epic 4th of July Feast!