Quick and Easy BBQ & Grilling Recipes

Grilling is a great way to make mouth-watering meals this summer. You don’t need years of outdoor culinary skills and you don’t need to stand over your grill for hours. Try these quick and easy grill recipes below.

Pineapple Bun Burgers



Try these low-carb burgers with a sweet tropical twist.

Ingredients

One pound of fresh ground beef

Eight pineapple rings

One teaspoon of Worcester sauce

Fresh ground pepper

Kosher salt

One large red onion (sliced into rings)

Eight slices of cooked premium bacon

Four pieces of romaine lettuce

Four slices of pepper jack cheese

Directions

1. Heat your grill to medium-high. Combine your ground beef with Worcester sauce in a large bowl. Season your ground beef with salt and pepper. Carefully form four patties.

2. Grill your patties, red onion, and pineapple until charred (three minutes per side). Place the slices of pepper jack cheese on your patties. Cover the grill and allow the cheese to melt. The cheese will melt within one minute.

3. Top the bottom pineapple buns with the beef patties, lettuce, and bacon. Don’t forget to add the grilled onions. Top your masterpieces with the pineapple buns.

Jerk Chicken



Transport you guests to the Caribbean with this tropical jerk chicken recipe.

Ingredients for the Chicken

1 ½ lb. chicken drumsticks and thighs (bone-in)

Fresh sliced green onions

Several lime slices

Ingredients for the Marinade

One teaspoon of extra virgin olive oil

1/4 cup of lime juice

1/3 cup of soy sauce (low-sodium is optional)

One piece of fresh ginger (minced and peeled)

Four green onions (sliced thin)

Three minced garlic cloves

Fresh black pepper

1/2 teaspoon of ground cinnamon

One teaspoon of ground allspice

1/2 teaspoon of ground nutmeg

Directions

1. Make your marinade in a large bowl. Combine all the ingredients and whisk until you are satisfied with the blend.

2. Add your chicken and toss to coat. Put your chicken in the refrigerator for a minimum of thirty minutes (overnight for more flavor). The marinade will give the chicken a delicious Caribbean flavor.

3. Heat up your grill. Grill the chicken until it’s charred. It typically takes twenty to twenty-five minutes for the chicken to cook.

4. Serve the chicken with green onions and fresh lime slices.

Rose, Lemon, and Strawberry Infused Water



Rose, lemon, and strawberry infused water is the perfect fruity and refreshing drink to pair with your barbecue.

Ingredients

Several strawberries

One lemon sliced into wedges (fresh lemon juice is optional)

Several rose petals (make sure they are free of pesticides)

Filtered water

Directions

1. Fill a pitcher with all your ingredients. Sit the pitcher in the refrigerator and allow it to sit overnight.

2. You can serve this drink from the pitcher or you can strain it into several glasses.

3. Drink and enjoy!

Sweet and Spicy Grilled Shrimp



Throw a shrimp on the Barbie and coat with this sweet and spicy sauce!

Ingredients

1/2 cup of honey

1/2 cup of Chile-garlic sauce

Six bamboo skewers (soaked in water for twenty minutes)

One pound of medium shrimp (peeled and deveined)

Directions

1. Preheat your grill. Coat the grate lightly with oil.

2. Blend your honey and Chile-garlic sauce in a bowl.

3. Carefully thread the shrimp onto the soaked bamboo skewers. The skewers should pierce the head and tail ends.

4. Place the skewers on the preheated grill. Turn the skewers while basting the shrimp with the sauce mixture. The shrimp are ready to eat when they become firm and turn pink on both sides. This process will only take ten minutes of your time.

Sirloin Steak with Garlic Butter



You cannot have a barbecue without steak and the melted garlic butter on top is to die for.

Ingredients

Two teaspoons of garlic powder

1/2 cup of butter

Four garlic cloves (minced)

Four pound of beef top sirloin steaks

Salt and pepper

Directions

1. Preheat your outdoor grill (high heat).

2. Melt the butter in a small saucepan over medium-low heat. Add garlic power and minced garlic. Set to the side.

3. Season both sides of each steak with salt and pepper.

4. Grill the steaks four to five minutes per side. Place cooked streaks on warmed plates. Brush the tops generously with garlic butter. Allow the steak to rest for three minutes before serving.

Spicy Garlic Lime Chicken



This is a nice chicken dish with a big kick.

Ingredients

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

3/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon onion powder

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/8 teaspoon paprika

1/4 teaspoon dried thyme

Two teaspoons garlic powder

One tablespoon olive oil

Two tablespoons butter

Three tablespoons lime juice

1/4 tablespoon dried parsley

Four boneless skin breasts

Directions

1. Mix the following ingredients in a medium-sized bowl: black pepper, paprika, salt, onion power, parsley, thyme, and ¼ teaspoon garlic powder.

2. Sprinkle both sides of the chicken breasts with the spice mixture.

3. Heat olive oil and butter in a large skillet (medium heat). Sauté your chicken until it turns golden brown. It should take six minutes for you to do this. Now it’s time for you to sprinkle two teaspoons garlic power and lime juice on your chicken.

4. Cook your chicken for five minutes. Stir generously so that both sides will be evenly coated with the sauce.

Grilled Asparagus



Grilled asparagus is healthy and delicious side dish for your BBQ.

Ingredients

Kosher salt

Two tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

Fresh ground black pepper

Two pounds of asparagus (stalks trimmed)

Directions

1. Heat up your grill. Pour the oil on your asparagus. Season your veggies with salt and pepper.

2. Place the asparagus on the grill. Turn them occasionally. Cook them until they are charred and tender. It typically takes three to four minutes to cook asparagus on the grill.