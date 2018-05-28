Mouthwatering Burger Recipes

The spring and summer months mean lots of grilling and burgers. Instead of serving the typical frozen beef patties, try some new and delicious options. Here are several burger recipes that will have you and your guests craving a second helping.

Bacon Cheese Burger



One of the most classic burgers you can serve at your cookout is a classic bacon cheeseburger. Create normal beef hamburger patties and grill them to perfection. Melt fancy cheeses like Swiss or pepper jack on top. Top with crispy bacon and provide a variety of condiments for your guests including ketchup and mayo.

Southwest Chicken Burger



Use ground chicken and adobo for a juicy and flavorful burger. Spice it up with some fresh salsa or pico de gallo. Add a little guacamole to the bottom of the grilled chicken burger to get a great southwest flavor that speaks for itself. These burgers taste great on a traditional bun or a ciabatta bun. You can even mix in a little of the salsa into your ground chicken before making the burgers to give them a kick.

Jalapeño Turkey Burgers



Turkey tends to be a bit plain and dry. However, you can spice it up a bit by adding some jalapenos and salsa for heat and flavor. Make traditional turkey burger patties, mixing in a little jalapeno with the ground turkey. Grill them like normal, and finish them off with sliced avocado and corn cotija salsa.

Veggie Burgers



There are so many options when it comes to veggie burgers. Perhaps one of the most delicious veggie burger recipes is as black bean burger. These patties are easy to make and they taste delicious. You can grill them like a regular beef burger, or you can pan fry them. Serve these burgers on a traditional bun with a few slices of avocado for added flavor. Another great thing about this burger option is the vegan and vegetarian, and the black beans are a healthy bonus for those who cannot eat red meats due to dietary issues.

Mushroom Burgers



You can easily substitute the meat in any burger recipe for a giant portabella mushroom. Simply put the mushroom on the grill as you would any meat, but grill it just long enough to get the delicious grill marks on the mushroom. Serve it with a melted Swiss or mozzarella cheese on a sourdough bun.

Slider Burgers



If your cookout calls for finger foods, burgers might not be your first choice. However, sliders are a great way to enjoy a good burger without making a huge mess. Simply make the burger of your choice, and use serving rolls as buns. The smaller, the better, and you can even hold them together with a toothpick. Serve them with dipping sauces or let everyone build their own burger. Sliders also tend to be a huge hit with kids since they have small hands and the burgers are easier for them to handle.